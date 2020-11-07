This is the type of season it’s been for the Jets: It appears they finally will have their three starting receivers for the first time on Monday night.

However, quarterback Sam Darnold likely is out.

"I think it [stinks] for him," Adam Gase said. "He’s been waiting for those three guys to be together from the beginning. I hate it for him. I wish he had the opportunity to play with those three guys and he felt he was healthy and ready to go."

Darnold is doubtful with a sprained right shoulder. But Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims could all play against the Patriots.

Mims missed the first six games of the season with injuries to both hamstrings. Crowder has missed four total, including the last two with a groin issue. Perriman didn’t play last week because of a concussion and missed three other games with an ankle injury.

Perriman is out of the concussion protocol and has no injury designation. Crowder was limited in practice Friday and Saturday. But Crowder said he feels "great" and he’s "confident about playing Monday night."

The way this season has gone, Gase didn’t want to say anything definitive. He left it at, "We’re trending in a good direction."

Williams doubtful

Nose tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) hasn’t practiced all week and is officially doubtful. But defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Quinnen Williams could be a game-time decision.

"He’s still fighting to play," Gregg Williams said. "We’ll give him a chance to see if he can go.

Hall likely active

Rookie cornerback Bryce Hall is expected to be active for the first time. The fifth-round pick from Virginia was on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Jets released Quincy Wilson on Friday, opening the door for Hall. Wilson played just 25 defensive snaps after the Jets acquired him on draft day from Indianapolis for a sixth-round pick.

Injury report

Linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Vyncint Smith (groin) and kicker Sam Ficken (groin) are doubtful.