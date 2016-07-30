Jets’ Darrelle Revis has ‘no timetable’ to be on field after recovering from wrist surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Darrelle Revis insisted he hasn’t suffered a setback with his wrist, but he still isn’t sure when he’ll be full-go on the field again.

“There’s no timetable right now,” the Jets cornerback said Friday, the second straight day he worked one-on-one with a trainer while his teammates practiced. “We’re just taking it day by day and we’ll see how I progress.”

Revis, 31, had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his wrist in mid-March. He has been able to do only individual drills, not team drills. For the time being, he’s focused on staying in shape and practicing press-coverage techniques.

“I’m feeling OK,” he said, adding that “there’s always going to be soreness coming back from surgery . . . But there’s definitely no setbacks.”

Some questioned last season if Revis had lost a step, based on some of his one-on-one matchups with top-flight receivers such as Sammy Watkins of the Bills and DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans. Revis never divulged that he was dealing with an injured wrist for practically the entire season.

Asked by a reporter if the “Same Old Darrelle” will be on the field in Week 1, Revis replied matter-of-factly: “I’ve been the same guy since Day 1.”

Jet streams

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was “rightfully excused” from practice because of a personal matter and will miss “a couple days,” Todd Bowles said . . . Running back Matt Forte (tweaked hamstring) again did not practice.