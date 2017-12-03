TODAY'S PAPER
Jets make Darron Lee inactive for game against Chiefs

The linebacker had started every game this season.

Jets linebacker Darron Lee celebrates after stopping the

Jets linebacker Darron Lee celebrates after stopping the Browns on fourth and one during the second half on Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
In a surprise decision, the Jets made starting inside linebacker Darron Lee inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Julian Stanford will replace Lee in the lineup.

Lee had started every game this season and was second on the team in tackles with 86. He also had three sacks, five quarterback hits, a team-leading two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

After struggling to start the season, Lee elevated his play the last month of the season. In the last five weeks, Lee has five tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries. Lee also compiled 35 tackles during that time.

Also inactive for the Jets are quarterback Christian Hackenberg, corners Robert Nelson and Juston Burris (concussion), linebacker Freddie Bishop, tackle Ben Ijalana and tackle Jonotthan Harrison.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

