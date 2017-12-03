In a surprise decision, the Jets made starting inside linebacker Darron Lee inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Julian Stanford will replace Lee in the lineup.

Lee had started every game this season and was second on the team in tackles with 86. He also had three sacks, five quarterback hits, a team-leading two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

After struggling to start the season, Lee elevated his play the last month of the season. In the last five weeks, Lee has five tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries. Lee also compiled 35 tackles during that time.

Also inactive for the Jets are quarterback Christian Hackenberg, corners Robert Nelson and Juston Burris (concussion), linebacker Freddie Bishop, tackle Ben Ijalana and tackle Jonotthan Harrison.