Todd Bowles said disciplining linebacker Darron Lee and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was like scolding your kids and that you still love them.

Lee was suspended for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs for being late to a walkthrough on Saturday and Wilkerson was benched for the majority of the first quarter for being late to a meeting.

Bowles called Wilkerson a leader, despite being disciplined a second consecutive year for being late or missing a meeting. Both players, outside of any more incidents, will be active for the Broncos game on Sunday.

“Part of the game, no different than raising your kids,” Bowles said. “They’re going to do something and you’re going to be [ticked] off. But they’re still your kids you love them up the next day and keep it moving.”

Asked if he still trusts the players, Bowles said, “time will tell. You earn trust. They earned a lot of trust. They made a mistake and you lose a little trust and you got to earn it back and go forward and go from there.”

Job status and McAdoo

Bowles said it was “unfortunate” the Giants fired Ben McAdoo on Monday.

“Every situation is different,” Bowles said. “I can’t control what goes on in that building. You hate to see a fellow guy get let go. It’s part of the business we’re in.”

Regarding his own job security, Bowles, in the third year of a four-year deal, didn’t want to discuss it.

“I’m just trying to get the team better,” he said. “I’m not going to discuss my job.”

The Jets have not held any contract extension talks with Bowles.

Jets streams

The Jets set a season high in longest timed scoring drive of the season with their 9:31 effort to start the second half. The Jets got a 27-yard field goal from Chandler Catanzaro to take a 21-17 lead . . . Leonard Williams had one of his better games of the season with four quarterback hits and a half sack.