Jets waive goodbye to Darryl Roberts, leaves questions at cornerback position

The Jets released Darryl Roberts on Saturday.

The Jets released Darryl Roberts on Saturday. Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets waived starting cornerback Darryl Roberts on Saturday, freeing up $6 million in cap room.

This move was expected since Roberts was guaranteed $2 million if he was on the roster on Sunday. But in a manner of days, general manager Joe Douglas released both cornerbacks who started in Week 1 last season. Trumaine Johnson was cut on Wednesday.

In four years (56 games) with the Jets, Roberts had 172 tackles and three interceptions.

Douglas will need to address the cornerback position after these moves. As of now, the corners are on the roster are Arthur Maulet, Bless Austin, Nate Hairson and nickel corner Brian Poole.

The Jets added depth to the secondary as well. Former Rams safety Marqui Christian agreed to a one-year deal, a source confirmed. Christian, 25, will be the third safety behind Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye and will contribute on special teams.

Veteran guard/center Josh Andrews is signing with the Jets, his agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter. Andrews has been with the Eagles and Colts. Douglas was in the Eagles front office while Anderson was there.

“He’s excited about the opportunity to reunite with GM Joe Douglas in NY,” Tessler tweeted.

Andrews, 28, played a total of 25 games and 98 offensive snaps in four NFL seasons. He’s the fourth offensive lineman Douglas has reached deals with during free agency. Douglas’ first three free-agent agreements were with left tackle George Fant, left guard Alex Lewis and center/guard Connor McGovern.

