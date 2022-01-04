Jets out to show improvement since blowout loss to Bills

The Jets’ heartbreaking late loss to Tampa Bay is still fresh in their minds, but one defeat in November hasn’t left them and may have cut a little deeper.

The game wasn’t nearly as close. It was a humiliating defeat to the Bills that saw the Jets’ defense allow 45 points. The Jets play their final game of the season Sunday in Buffalo and the defense is focused on trying to prove themselves after that awful performance against their AFC East rivals.

"Redemption is definitely in our hearts," veteran left tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "Just understanding that when we play this game, the tape is your resume.

"We’re not trying to stand on the fact that they put all those points on us last time. We’re trying to right this ship with this one and come out with a better effort and hold that offense to as minimal points and minimal yards as possible."

The Jets (4-12) appear to be a much different team than the one that fell to Buffalo 45-17 on Nov. 14 at MetLife Stadium.

They have been tied or leading in the fourth quarter of their last three games. They only won one, which shows they still have to learn how to finish games. But rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has made big strides over the last few weeks. The run game has made an impact, and the defense has shown up after some games when it was invisible.

The loss to Buffalo was the last of a stretch when the Jets allowed 54, 31, 45 and 45 points in four consecutive games. They’ve only allowed more than 31 points once in the seven games since the Bills’ defeat.

The Jets believed they proved something by standing toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champs last Sunday. They look at this Sunday against the Bills, who would clinch the division and a home playoff game with a victory, as another measuring stick for how far they have come the last two months.

"Every game since that moment has kind of been that because we’re trying to not allow those games where teams were able to score all of those points become who we are," Rankins said. "Each and every time we step on the field, I think we’ve done a good job of taking steps in that right direction.

"This being the last game, a division opponent and what happened the last time we played them, is definitely a good test for us to go up there and show the growth we’ve made."

First-year coach Robert Saleh has tried to establish a standard for the Jets as a whole and a style of play for the defense. They’ve had to shuttle players in and out because of injuries and COVID-19.

The Jets have had 30 different players start on defense, including 12 rookies or second-year guys. They’ve shown growth and have given no indication that they’re playing out the string. Rankins said they want to spoil the Bills’ party on Sunday.

"First for us, all these games are meaningful with the amount of young guys that we have playing and the amount of different guys we got going in and out of the lineup," Rankins said. "Guys are getting meaningful snaps, not only for their career but for this team to go into the future and understand the type of identity and the type of defense we want to be.

"Secondly, it’s a division opponent. Anytime you get to strap it up against a division opponent you take those games really, really serious and also understand what they’re playing for. Being able to go up there and potentially spoil something for them or change the seeding for them will be good for us."

Two-minute drill

Left tackle George Fant (knee) and defensive lineman Bryce Huff (ankle) were placed on injured reserve. Tight end Dan Brown (hip) was put on practice squad IR.