Jets' defense 'embarrassed' by Damien Harris' TD run in Sunday's loss

Damien Harris of the Patriots eludes Michael Carter

Damien Harris of the Patriots eludes Michael Carter II of the Jets enroute to a touchdown during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets’ defense is still stinging over allowing Patriots running back Damien Harris’ long touchdown run last week.

"It’s something that to be completely honest we were all embarrassed about – coaches, players alike," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.

Harris broke five tackles and carried a few Jets into the end zone with him for a 26-yard score. Ulbrich was brutally honest with the defense when they watched film of it and said it can’t continue.

"Starting with myself that is not the standard that we look to uphold," Ulbrich said. "That’s not the brand of defense that we’d like to demonstrate."

It happened two plays after Zach Wilson’s fourth interception. Linebacker and team captain C.J. Mosley said some guys – him included – could have done more.

"If you look at in the back end, I was behind on the play with a few other players," Mosley said. "We kind of slowly jogged up on the running back as he was getting pushed in. That’s not to our standards, that’s not to my standards, that’s not to our defense and team’s standards."

Talking about practice

The Jets haven’t given any indication that receiver Denzel Mims will be active Sunday, but they continue to praise his practices lately. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Mims "had another great day."

Mims is low on the depth chart. Robert Saleh has mentioned that Mims doesn’t know all three receiver positions in the system "at a high level" and others have greater special teams value. Mims could very well be inactive for the second-straight week.

"He needs to just continue to come out, work his butt off like he did (Wednesday), like he did all of last week," LaFleur said. "His improvement is showing every single day. When he gets his opportunity, he’s got to make the most of it."

Two-minute drill

Jamison Crowder (groin) didn’t practice for the second straight day and may not be ready to make his season debut this week … Rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood is progressing toward returning from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. He was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday … The Jets signed safety Sheldrick Redwine and fullback Nick Bawden to the practice squad and placed defensive end Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured list.

