Jets shut down yet another running game

There was a running storyline leading up to the Jets-Raiders game: The NFL’s No. 1 team against the run was squaring off against the NFL’s No. 4 rusher.

Oakland rookie Josh Jacobs showed up at MetLife Stadium on Sunday needing only 77 yards to reach 1,000.

He didn’t make it.

The Jets mostly made him look like just another running back in their 34-3 win, holding the first-round pick out of Alabama to a season-low 34 yards on 10 carries. Fifteen of the yards came on one run. His 3.4 yards per carry paled in comparison with his previous average of 4.8.

Jacobs already had broken Marcus Allen’s 37-year-old Raiders rookie rushing record for most 100-yard games, accomplishing it four times.

“They just had a better game plan than us,” he said.

The Raiders ran into a green-and-white wall, gaining only 68 yards on 22 carries for a 3.1 average. The Jets came in allowing 79.1 per game and 3.0 per carry.

“That was one of our emphases coming in,” slot cornerback Brian Poole said. “We kind of knew we had to stop the run.”

No. 1 ruled again.

“We take a lot of pride in it,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins said of the ranking. “ … If you have a defense that’s highly touted in stopping the run, that means you have a defense that can go out there and be like, ‘… We’re going to physically impose our will upon these guys and make them quit in the run game.’ ”

“Just doing what we do, playing fundamental football, setting the edge and everybody running to the ball, run and hit,” linebacker Neville Hewitt said.

The passing game also didn’t go so well for Oakland. Derek Carr went 15-for-27 for 127 yards with one interception, a 15-yard pick-6 by Poole. Carr’s rating was a poor 52.5, and coach Jon Gruden pulled him late in the third quarter.

It was impressive work by the Jets against a veteran quarterback after facing rookies the previous two weeks, the Giants’ Daniel Jones and the Redskins’ Dwayne Haskins. The defense allowed a season-low 208 yards against the Raiders.

“People can say what they want,” Jenkins said. “They can say, ‘Oh, they played rookie quarterbacks.’ Well, this game we didn’t, and it’s the same result.”