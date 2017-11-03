So just how good was the defense?

The Jets had a season-high seven sacks, nine tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in their 34-21 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. They forced three turnovers, all on fumbles.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy was held to 25 yards on 12 carries and quarterback Tyrod Taylor had 35 yards on six rushes. With the Jets slowing down the running game and taking a big lead — 34-7 at one point — Taylor threw the ball 40 times, the second-highest total of his career.

McCoy was held to minus-5 yards on five carries in the second half.

“It’s all about attitude. That guy [McCoy] can stop on a dime. It’s very hard to tackle him, especially a solo tackle,” safety Jamal Adams said. “So when you get a solo tackle, you should celebrate that. Guy is a phenomenal player and we just played Jets football on D and we took care of our assignments.”

How did Josh McCown find Robby Anderson for that touchdown?

The Jets went ahead 17-7 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from McCown to Anderson with 9:50 to play in the third quarter. McCown noticed Anderson was getting one-on-one coverage, with no deep help, and signaled that a deep pass was coming. Anderson ran a fade route, catching the ball while beating rookie corner Tre-Davious White in the end zone.

“We had a certain look that we wanted and we had a certain play going,” McCown said. “It’s a lot of pressure on coordinators to try to call the perfect play every time. The beautiful thing for them is that they gave us freedom at the line, that, when you see something, take advantage of it. We had one-on-one across the board and sooner than later, people are going to learn when you press Robby, he wins. He’s done it consistently week-in and week-out, and so we’re able to take advantage of that look and get him the ball.”

Anderson is tied with Jermaine Kearse for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four.

How dominant was the second half for the Jets?

After holding a 10-7 halftime lead, the Jets scored a season-high 24 second-half points. They scored on four of their seven second-half possessions, producing 121 rushing yards and 183 total yards.

“Yeah, very encouraging,” McCown said. “Again, it goes back to the run game. Some good things in the pass game, but it’s mainly the run game as far as how we handled it.”

Who was hurt?

Cornerback Morris Claiborne didn’t start because of a sore left foot. Claiborne warmed up before the game but couldn’t find a comfort level to play. The Jets lost No. 3 receiver/returner Jeremy Kerley with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Elijah McGuire.