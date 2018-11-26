Jets defense suffering communication lapses

Despite 11 games and a bye just last week, Avery Williamson believes the reason the Jets defense is struggling is because of lack of communication and unity.

The team hasn’t had a takeaway during its five-game losing streak, matching an NFL record, and has allowed 400 or more yards in back-to-back games: 498 to the Patriots Sunday and 451 to the Bills the game before. What was supposed to be a strength has turned into a liability, ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed. There’s also a general sense that players are focused on their individual games rather than the whole.

“We can’t be individuals and do our own thing,” said Williamson. “I would just say that that everybody was not on the same page, myself included. (We’re) just not playing with the techniques that we should. It’s really technique and fundamentals.”

The linebacker went as far as to say that he believed some of his teammates couldn’t hear him when he was making calls, leading to easily-avoided missteps.

“I know I had a couple times I set the front wrong,” he said. “(I just have to) make sure I’m communicating as loud as possible. Some guys didn’t hear some calls…We just weren’t communicating well – or well enough.”

Bowles, at least, did not seem overly concerned with the lack of interceptions, though he did imply some expectation that this streak end soon.

“It’s not mind boggling, but you want to get them,” he said. “We work on them all the time and they come in bunches. We've had our hand on a few, we've just got to come down with them.”

Long at guard. Spencer Long, who Sunday moved from center to left guard due to a dislocated finger in his snapping hand, said he felt good at his new position and sees himself there for the foreseeable future. Bowles was pleased with the performance, but both agreed there were some things he needed to tweak. “I think I played pretty solid but there are obviously some things that I need to clean up, consistency-wise, but that’s going to come with time and working on it,” Long said. “Only having three days practice in the last two and a half, three years at guard, I was expecting it wasn’t going to be perfect.”

Myers a silver lining. Jason Myers made history Sunday when, after his 55-yard field goal, he became the first kicker in NFL history to make five or more field goals of 55 yards or longer in a season. “He's been great,” Bowles said. “He obviously has a strong leg, but coming from warm weather to kick in cold weather has been pretty good...I know it's because of the record, but he's been a pleasant surprise. I'm glad we have him.”