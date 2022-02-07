The Jets’ perceived biggest weakness heading into last season was the cornerback position, which was young, unproven and inexperienced.

It’s fair to say the group, led by second-year player Bryce Hall, fared better than expected and grew up during the season. It was a starting point, but this is a position general manager Joe Douglas needs to spend more attention on this offseason.

The Jets believe that Hall, Brandin Echols and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II will continue to grow and develop. They still need more, like a true No. 1 cornerback, that Douglas will first look to land in free agency. J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore are the top ones if either hit free agency, but they won’t come cheap.

In the draft, the Jets have been linked to LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 4 and Washington corner Trent McDuffie at 10. They could take one of them, but Douglas and Robert Saleh put more of a premium on building the lines first.

That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets took an edge rusher and offensive lineman with their two top 10 picks and address cornerback in the second round -- where they have picks 35 and 38 -- or later. The defensive coaches are confident in their ability to develop players.

If the Jets have a front four that can get more consistent pressure on the quarterback, the defensive backs' jobs become much easier. Either way, the Jets need to force takeaways. They had five interceptions last year by their defensive backs.

The safety position is another area that needs reinforcing. Only Ashtyn Davis and Jason Pinnock, who the Jets are converting to safety, are under contract. Some potential names to watch in free agency include Marcus Williams, Jessie Bates and Xavier Woods.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ secondary as free agency and the draft nears. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

Bryce Hall, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $973,950 (Not guaranteed)

Hall became the Jets’ No 1 corner, led the team in snaps and was third in tackles. Since returning from a nasty leg injury in college that forced him to drop in the draft, the 2020 fifth-round pick has started 24 of 25 games. The Jets could continue to roll with Hall as the No. 1. They even let him travel some with the opposition’s top receiver last year, which Saleh normally doesn’t do. Hall has to get his hand on some footballs, though. According to profootballreference.com, Hall was the sixth-most targeted cornerback - 109 times and was the only one in the top 13 who didn’t have a interception. He would be a strong No. 2 corner if the Jets acquire a No. 1.

Brandin Echols, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $868,548 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets look like they got good value with this sixth-round pick. Echols started 14 games as a rookie and was the only Jets corner to intercept a pass. He picked off two and both were memorable. One was a pick-6 in Miami and the other was against Tom Brady. Echols took some grief for asking Brady to sign the football after the game. He had his struggles – particularly against Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs. The Jets liked Echols' development, though, and believe he will continue to improve.

Michael Carter II, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $907,232 (Not guaranteed)

He falls in the same category as Hall and Echols – a late-round pick who has the drive and skills to be an effective corner. Carter impressed last year, playing mostly nickelback. He made some plays at the line scrimmage, recording four tackles for loss and was used to blitz 26 times -- more than any member of the Jets’ secondary. Carter’s only sack was against Brady. The Jets feel he’s another player on the rise.

Jason Pinnock, S/CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $892,612 (Not guaranteed)

Keeping up with the trend, the Jets hope they got something with this fifth-round pick who started the season as a cornerback and ended it as a safety. Pinnock didn’t see the field much until late December when the Jets were short bodies and needed him to play safety. He played the last three games at safety, starting twice. Pinnock was the fourth highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus over the last three weeks. He now considers himself a safety and said he would put the work in during the offseason to improve at that position. The Jets still need an upgrade or someone more proven.

Marcus Maye, S

2022 Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

He was once a priority to lock up long term, but now there is no guarantee Maye be back in a Jets uniform. He played last season under the franchise tag and tore his Achilles in Week 9. It’s a long road back from that injury. But there also appears to be acrimony between Maye and the Jets. He was unhappy he didn’t get a new deal. His agent tweeted about how the Jets negotiated and intimated in another social media post that he would like Maye traded. Maye also had a run-in with the law last offseason that he didn’t report to the team. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Maye will have a hearing in March and faces league suspension. The organization couldn’t have been happy about what happened and the fact that Maye failed to report it.

LaMarcus Joyner, S

2022 Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

The Jets signed the veteran with the expectation that Joyner, along with Maye, could lead this young secondary. Joyner ended up playing nine snaps. He tore his triceps tendon early in the Week 1 loss at Carolina. It’s possible the Jets could try and bring him back – depending on how other moves plays out.

Ashtyn Davis, S

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $1.34 million (Not guaranteed)

Davis showed improvement from his rookie season, playing a bigger role after the Jets lost their two starting safeties. He had two interceptions and forced three fumbles – which was tied for the league lead among safeties. Davis also had a number of missed tackles or plays where he took the wrong path to the ball carrier or receiver, leading to chunk plays. He needs to clean that up.

Elijah Riley, S

2022 Status: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

The Jets signed the former Newfield High School star off the Eagles' practice squad after losing Maye. Riley became a starter in less than two weeks. He started seven of the last eight games – the one he missed was due to a concussion after being carted off the field in Miami. Riley gave up the game-winning touchdown in the loss to Tampa Bay, but the Jets liked his attitude, leadership and work ethic. Makes sense to bring him back.

Justin Hardee, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $2.035 million (Not guaranteed)

The special teams ace was signed last year to bolster Brant Boyer’s ever-changing group. Hardee’s 12 special teams tackles were tied for the team lead. He also committed five penalties for 70 yards – far too many for someone brought in specifically for special teams. Hardee only played one defensive snap all season.

Javelin Guidry, CB

2022 Status: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Guidry, one of just five Jets defensive players to appear in all 17 games last season, played a key role in three of their four wins. He had an open-field tackle on Titans running back Derrick Henry in OT in Week 4 to prevent a touchdown. Guidry didn’t give up a catch against the Texans in his first start of the season in Week 12. He broke up a pass on fourth-down at the goal line to clinch the Week 16 win over Jacksonville.

Isaiah Dunn, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $833,333 (Not guaranteed)

The undrafted rookie free agent from Oregon State had a decent camp, but Dunn only played 114 defensive snaps in the regular season. He started once with Echols on IR, and Dunn’s inexperience showed in Week 11 against Miami. He made a few coverage mistakes that led to big gains for the Dolphins. Dunn didn’t start the next week and played just 39 snaps in the remaining seven games.

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $825,000 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets signed him for depth from the Bills’ practice squad after Echols went on IR in November. A sixth-round pick last year, Wildgoose played in five games but logged just one defensive snap.

Kai Nacua, S

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $965,000 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets signed Nacua off the 49ers' practice squad in late December when they were short bodies and played him more on special teams than defense (55 snaps to 10). Nacua knows the system from playing with Saleh in San Francisco.

Jovante Moffatt, S

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $825,000 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January. Moffatt spent two seasons with Cleveland, playing in 14 games and totaling 10 tackles.

Zane Lewis, CB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $705,000 (Not guaranteed)

Lewis has yet to play an NFL game. He was on IR all of last season after tearing his patella tendon in August.

Will Parks, S

2022 Status: Unrestricted free agent

Signed off waivers from Miami in December, Parks started two games at safety for the Jets.