FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets middle linebacker Demario Davis, who attended the NFL owners’ meetings on Tuesday regarding players’ concerns about social injustices, expects the protests to end very soon.

“I do think we’re near a time where the protest will end and athletes and owners will be at the forefront of social change for our country in a positive manner,” Davis said in a 90-second statement he read in the locker room on Wednesday. “I’m very excited about that.”

Davis, along with starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum, attended the discussions with Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich and other NFL players.

“The talks were very productive,” Davis said. “It’s encouraging to me as an athlete to see so many athletes and owners so concerned about our country and pushing in the right direction. We have a tremendous platform in the NFL. To who much is given, much is required. That’s why we simply can’t play football. We have to help push our country in the right direction.”

Davis and Beachum wouldn’t go into specifics about what was said at the meetings.

Beachum said he would be open to more talks with the NFL owners.

“What’s in this locker room is we’re preparing for Miami, that’s what today was about,” Beachum said. “I’m not going to drag down what we’re trying to do with this team. They’re issues that are concerning the whole body of the NFL right now.”

While several NFL players have taken a knee during and before the national anthem, no Jets player has done so. The Jets, since Week 3, have locked arms during the playing of the national anthem and have been joined by CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson.