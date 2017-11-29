TODAY'S PAPER
Jets’ Demario Davis: Talks with coalition go on in positive manner

An ESPN report said the league submitted a final draft to the players that nearly $100 million would be donated to charitable organizations that help African-American communities.

New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56)

New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) breaks up a pass intedned for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / Jason Behnken

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets linebacker Demario Davis and right tackle Kelvin Beachum said they are encouraged regarding a $100 million commitment by NFL owners to fight social change.

The objective, according to the report, is to possibly end players from protesting before and during the national anthem for social causes.

“My talks with the Players Coalition are still going on in a positive manner,” said Davis, who is a member of the coalition along with Beachum. “Both from the NFL side and the player side. Nothing has been confirmed, there are still negotiations going on.”

However, there appears to be a split within the Players Coalition as the Dolphins’ Michael Thomas and the 49ers’ Eric Reid are against some of the terms in the agreement with the owners.

Beachum and Davis said they didn’t know anything about disagreements within the group.

“I think it’s important for the NFL,” Davis said. “They very openly said they want to help us and be behind us and supportive. If we can have an agreement to work together, it shows they’re doing what they said they are going to do.”

Both players declined to comment regarding a Wednesday night conference call to discuss the deal with the NFL.

Injury update

For the first time since late September, starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was a full-participant in practice. Wilkerson has been dealing with a broken little toe and sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Also, running back Matt Forte (knee) did not practice. He walked through the locker room with a slight limp. Defensive tackle Steve McLendon (neck/hip) did not practice.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

