FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Earlier this week several NFL players, including Jets middle linebacker Demario Davis, spoke with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding protesting social injustices against people of color.

Davis told Newsday on Wednesday those meetings went well.

“Very positive. I think the NFL and the players and owners are working together to help create a better world,” Davis said. “So, we have a huge responsibility in this game because of the platform that we have. We want to make sure that we’re represented in a positive [way] to the world and putting a positive message to the world. We want to stand up for what’s right, whether it’s domestic violence, whether it’s social equality, whether it’s speaking out against injustice.”

This is the second such meeting between Goodell and the players. Last week Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson was also part of the discussions. In the last two weeks, the Jets players locked arms as a sign of unity and Johnson stood alongside the players, too.

Johnson has spoken to Davis regarding the Tuesday discussion with Goodell.

“Though we are football players and this is a football business, at the same time we’re role models and we have a huge responsibility,” Davis said. “When there’s chaos in the world, we want to make sure we’re putting out the proper message. I applaud all the players and owners for working together and to create a better world.”

It hasn’t been determined if the Jets will lock arms every week before the national anthem, protesting not the song or the American flag displayed on the field and above the stadium but social injustices and derogatory comments made by President Donald Trump.

Some players have taken a knee during the anthem or before. It’s something Davis has noticed, but he doesn’t want the message to get lost over kneeling or standing when the anthem is played.

“It’s bigger than that,” Davis said when asked whether his team will take a knee. “I don’t think no one is here who doesn’t like the country. I think everyone loves the country. If you love something you want to make it better. If you love your spouse you want to make [the marriage] better. If you love your kids you help them to be better. We love our country and we want to make our country better and that’s just making sure we look at all areas the same, whether that’s injustices, social equality, whether its sexism, whatever those things are, we want to make a better country. That’s what it’s about more than anything. Let’s be unified in doing that.”