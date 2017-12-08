TODAY'S PAPER
Jets prepping for Denver so that everyone breathes easier

The team flew out to Mile High surroundings a day earlier than normal.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on during a game against the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets left Friday afternoon for their game in Denver to get acclimated to the high altitude. Normally the Jets would depart for a road game on Saturday afternoon but Sports Authority Field at Mile High is played 5,280 feet above sea level.

Todd Bowles said the Jets will conduct a walk-through Saturday morning so players can get used to the elevation. He said no player has any prior breathing issues.

“It’s understanding who has problems and asthma and all that type of stuff,” Bowles said. “We understand everything going on in that game.”

Special teams coach Brant Boyer expressed some concern about the field being a little wet. The projected high temperature for Sunday is 62 degrees with a low of 34 and zero percent chance of precipitation.

Several players, including the kickers, will bring multiple pairs of cleats to test Saturday. The Jets had issues with the field in Miami on Oct. 22 because a college game was played there the day before. This time, no college game, just dealing with the elements and Boyer wants them to be ready.

“I think the returners will have a little bit of an adjustment just because [the ball] will carry a little farther,” Boyer said. “But just for everybody else the air will be a little thinner. For the guys that are playing a bunch of offense or defense and stuff like that, I think their lungs will be burning a little bit. Just from living out there and training and stuff myself, I think that will be an adjustment but they’ll get used to it and I don’t think it will be that big of an adjustment.”

In the history of the franchise, the Jets are 8-10 in Denver; the last visit was in 2011, a 17-13 loss.

Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins said dealing with the altitude is all mental.

“We’re well-conditioned,” he said. “It’s Week 14 and it may affect you for maybe a quarter or a couple of plays. But I think your body settles into it.”

Notes & quotes: Starting inside linebacker Demario Davis was given an excused absence from Friday’s practice and didn’t travel with the team to Denver. Bowles said Davis will join the team Saturday and expects to play Sunday . . . Wide receiver Robby Anderson (hamstring) was a full participant in practice after being limited the previous two days . . . Running back Matt Forte (knee) and right guard Brian Winters (abdomen and ankle) are questionable for the game. Forte walked through the locker room Friday with a slight limp . . . Linebacker Bruce Carter (groin) is out and will be replaced by Obum Gwacham on special teams.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

