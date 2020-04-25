TODAY'S PAPER
Jets GM Joe Douglas juggles his picks masterfully, turns No. 48 into WR Denzel Mims and three more picks

Denzel Mims of the Baylor Bears celebrates a

Denzel Mims of the Baylor Bears celebrates a touchdown pass reception against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at McLane Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn’t know that Baylor receiver Denzel Mims would be there when he traded down in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, but it was a risk he was willing to take.

Douglas turned the No. 48 pick into picks 59 and 101 when he made a deal with Seattle, then used the No. 59 pick to take Mims.

“When we were getting closer to 48, we had a strong group of players, not only wide receivers but other positions,” Douglas said. “We just felt moving back to 59, realizing that you may lose a few, there’s still going to be enough players to be excited about.”

He added, “It was a risk we were willing to take to pick up 101.”

Douglas didn’t hold on to the 101st pick, though. He flipped it to New England for picks 125 and 129 in the fourth round on Saturday and a sixth-round choice next year.

So to recap, he turned the No. 48 pick into Mims and three more picks.

This was the second trade the Jets made with rival New England since Douglas took over. They acquired Demaryius Thomas from the Patriots last year.

“We had several calls regarding 101,” Douglas said. “The best offer we had on the table was the opportunity to add two picks in the fourth round [Saturday] and to get our sixth-round pick that we traded for Demaryius last year. It was a good opportunity for bolstering the picks that we have for [Saturday].”

