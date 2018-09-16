What a Jet letdown.

This is nothing new, but it was supposed to be a new era with Sam Darnold now running the Jets and after their inspiring Week 1 victory in Detroit. But some of the same old issues popped up in the Jets' home-opening 20-12 loss to the Dolphins Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets committed three turnovers, had two defensive holding penalties negating third-down sacks and they had trouble finding the end zone all game.

Darnold had some good moments and recorded the first 300-yard passing game of his young career. But overall he was not sharp. He finished 24-for-41 for 334 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The rookie completed his first pass this game, but he was picked off on the Jets’ second series. He made a bad decision on a pass to Quincy Enunwa and was intercepted by safety T.J. McDonald, who returned it 31 yards, leading to Miami’s first score. Darnold also threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter and overthrew Enunwa, who was all alone in the end zone at the end of the first half.

The Dolphins scored 20 unanswered points in what was a very sloppy and mistake-filled first half for the Jets. But the Jets had their opportunities in the second half.

They opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive on their first series of the half. Bilal Powell capped a seven-play drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Darnold. But Jason Myers missed the extra point, and the Jets trailed 20-6.

It seemed the momentum was shifting in favor of the Jets after a big sack and fumble recovery by Jordan Jenkins on the Miami 12. But Xavien Howard picked off Darnold in the end zone on the next play.

The defense did its job for most of the second half, but the Jets' offense continued to sputter.

The Jets got into Miami territory on their first two drives of the fourth quarter. Both times they had to settle for Myers’ field goals of 55 and 41 yards. The latter made it 20-12 with 5:56 left. The Jets needed a big stop on the next series, but couldn’t get it.

They had Miami in a seemingly difficult spot after the defense recorded two straight tackles for losses. But on third-and-19, Ryan Tannehill dumped it off to veteran Frank Gore, who scurried 19 yards for the first down.

The offense never got the ball back.

The Jets have a very short week. They play Thursday in Cleveland, closing out their season-opening stretch of three games in 11 days.

It was a terrible first half for the Jets and ended in a fashion that showed they may not be ready to be the upstart team that were being portrayed as after the 31-point opening-week win at Detroit..

Down 20-0 and with the ball on Miami’s 14, Darnold overthrew a wide-open Enunwa in the back of the end zone with 10 seconds left. The Jets had one more play, and Darnold hit rookie tight end Chris Herndon across the middle. He couldn’t get in the end zone, fumbled it, and recovered it on the 1. Time ran out as the Jets were out of timeouts.

The way the Dolphins got the lead was equally as disturbing for the Jets. Turnovers and penalties led to three first-half Miami touchdowns.

Darnold’s interception on the second drive led to a 6-yard Kenyan Drake touchdown run. Three series later, Robby Anderson fumbled after a 10-yard gain, giving the Dolphins the ball at the Jets’ 49. Nickel corner Buster Skrine had a rough series. He committed a 15-yard facemask penalty on the first play. On the next, Albert Watson took a short cross and went 29 yards for the touchdown. Skrine dove but failed to make the ankle tackle on the play.

On the next series, the Jets, whose lack of a pass rusher has been well documented, appeared to have Tannehill sacked for the fourth time in the half. Leonard Williams and Avery Williamson brought Tannehill to the turf on third-and-6, knocking the Dolphins out of field-goal range. But corner Mo Claiborne was whistled for defensive holding. Two plays later, Tannehill connected on a 19-yard touchdown with tight end A.J. Derby.