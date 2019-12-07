TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets vs. Dolphins: Gameday details, injury updates and featured matchups 

Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass

Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 01, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

VITALS

Line: Jets by 5 1/2; O/U 45 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 98; XM 232

KEY INJURIES

Jets: Le'Veon Bell (illness) and Brian Poole (concussion) are OUT; Jamal Adams (ankle) Chuma Edoga (knee), Arthur Maulet (calf), Matthias Farley (rib/ankle) are DOUTBFUL; Ryan Griffin (illness), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankles), Steve McLendon (knee/hip), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), Maurice Canady (illness), Paul Worrilow (quad) are QUESTIONABLE.

Dolphins: No report.   

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Jets banged-up secondary: Fitzpatrick shredded the Jets for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions when the defensive backfield was much closer to full strength last month.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker vs. Jets CBs Bless Austin/Maurice Canady: They’re probably not the corners you expected would start for the Jets at this point, but they’ll have to limit Parker, who has been rolling lately. He’s averaging 18.1 yards per catch with two TDs over the last four games.

QUOTABLE

Adam Gase on the gunslinger Fitzpatrick: “The last time we played him, we struggled to get him to turn the ball over, create enough pressure to make him uncomfortable. So that’s the number one thing when you are playing Fitzy. You have to try to get him to make some mistakes and put pressure on him and make some of those throws tough.”   

INTANGIBLES

Pride is one of the few things the Jets are playing for now. They were Miami’s first win in Week 9 and the Bengals’ first last week. It’s definitely another bad look if the Jets can’t show up and respond Sunday.

RUNNING ON EMPTY

Miami is last in rushing yards per game (62.8), and 31st in rushing yards allowed (143.5). The Jets could exploit this, but  Bell is out and the Jets have the second-worst run offense (72.6). They totaled 62 yards last week against Cincinnati’s league-worst run defense. The Jets have the top run defense.

NUMBER, PLEASE

62.8: Miami is last in rushing yards per game. 

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets coach Adam Gase watches the action during Glauber: Gase needs a win to bolster his reputation
Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during Giants QB Jones working to return against Dolphins next week
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs for daylight Bell's tough season gets worse: He'll sit due to illness 
The Nets' Kyrie Irving looks on during a Logan: Better ball movement for Nets with Kyrie out?
Nik Needham of the Dolphins sacks Sam Darnold Jets' mantra: Don't lose to Miami twice in one season
Nets guard Iman Shumpert drives against Miami Heat Nwaba, Shumpert put spark in Nets' reserves
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search