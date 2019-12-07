VITALS

Line: Jets by 5 1/2; O/U 45 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 98; XM 232

KEY INJURIES

Jets: Le'Veon Bell (illness) and Brian Poole (concussion) are OUT; Jamal Adams (ankle) Chuma Edoga (knee), Arthur Maulet (calf), Matthias Farley (rib/ankle) are DOUTBFUL; Ryan Griffin (illness), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankles), Steve McLendon (knee/hip), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), Maurice Canady (illness), Paul Worrilow (quad) are QUESTIONABLE.

Dolphins: No report.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Jets banged-up secondary: Fitzpatrick shredded the Jets for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions when the defensive backfield was much closer to full strength last month.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker vs. Jets CBs Bless Austin/Maurice Canady: They’re probably not the corners you expected would start for the Jets at this point, but they’ll have to limit Parker, who has been rolling lately. He’s averaging 18.1 yards per catch with two TDs over the last four games.

QUOTABLE

Adam Gase on the gunslinger Fitzpatrick: “The last time we played him, we struggled to get him to turn the ball over, create enough pressure to make him uncomfortable. So that’s the number one thing when you are playing Fitzy. You have to try to get him to make some mistakes and put pressure on him and make some of those throws tough.”

INTANGIBLES

Pride is one of the few things the Jets are playing for now. They were Miami’s first win in Week 9 and the Bengals’ first last week. It’s definitely another bad look if the Jets can’t show up and respond Sunday.

RUNNING ON EMPTY

Miami is last in rushing yards per game (62.8), and 31st in rushing yards allowed (143.5). The Jets could exploit this, but Bell is out and the Jets have the second-worst run offense (72.6). They totaled 62 yards last week against Cincinnati’s league-worst run defense. The Jets have the top run defense.

NUMBER, PLEASE

62.8: Miami is last in rushing yards per game.