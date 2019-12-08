The Jets avoided one of their ugliest losses in a season filled with them.

Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Jets to a 22-21 victory over the Dolphins Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets improved to 5-8 and stayed out of the AFC East basement by beating the Dolphins. Miami (3-10) had beaten the Jets last month in Miami.

This was the Jets’ first division win.

The Jets’ defense was huge in this game. They kept Miami out of the end zone the entire game. Jason Sanders kicked seven field goals for Miami’s points.

The Jets were without Le’Veon Bell due to an illness and Jamal Adams because of an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s loss to Cincinnati. It was the first game Adams has missed in his three-year career. Two other regulars in the secondary missed the game because of injuries.

Sam Darnold completed 20 of 36 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Robby Anderson caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets led 16-6 late in the first half. But after Sanders’ sixth field goal, the Jets trailed 18-16 with 6:59 remaining.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anderson had some big plays on the next series. He made three catches for 38 yards and also helped prevent an interception on an underthrown pass by Darnold.

Later on the drive, Darnold overthrew Anderson in the end zone. He had a couple steps on the closest Dolphins defender, but Anderson dove and couldn’t make the catch.

The Jets settled for Ficken's 42-yard field goal with 4:05 left that put them in front 19-18.

They needed their defense to make a big stop, and Gregg Williams’ group did what it had done the entire game: They held the Dolphins to a field goal. Sanders’ 37-yard kick with 1:37 left put Miami up 21-19.

The Jets took over at their 25-yard line with 1:29 left and no timeouts. On first down, Darnold connected with Vyncint Smith on a 37-yard catch-and-run to the Miami 38.

Darnold’s pass on first down was incomplete. He was sacked on second down for an 8-yard loss. On third down, Darnold was incomplete again. But the officials reviewed the play and called Nik Needham for defensive pass interference.

The call gave the Jets a first down on the 38. Darnold found Ty Montgomery for a 12-yard gain to the Dolphins’ 26. The Jets ran on first down and then Darnold spiked the ball with four seconds left to set up the Ficken game-winner.

The Jets’ streak of scoring on their first drive ended at six games. But they allowed points on Miami’s first series after the Dolphins’ started on their 4-yard line.

Fitzpatrick (21-for-37, 245 yards, 1 INT) marched them into the red zone, but the Jets' defense kept Miami out of the end zone. The Dolphins had to settle for Sanders’ 22-yard field goal.

The Jets scored on their second series. Darnold hit Anderson across the middle and he ran it in from 26 yards out. But Ficken missed the extra point after a bad snap.

The defense gave the Jets’ offense the ball back moments later as Nate Hairston intercepted Fitzpatrick on first down. The Jets turned it into points – a Ficken 37-yard field goal made it 9-3.

After the Jets gave up another field goal, the Jets got in the end zone again and took a 16-6 lead. Darnold connected with Demaryius Thomas on a 14-yard touchdown.

It was a tight throw and Dolphins cornerback Needham had his hands on the ball, and knocked it out of Thomas’ hands. It was initially called an incomplete pass. But it was reviewed and the call was reversed.

On the ensuing possession, the Jets’ defense almost scored. Linebacker James Burgess intercepted Fitzpatrick and ran it back 49 yards. But Burgess was called for defensive holding, negating the interception.

Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins capitalized on that and got a field goal just before the half to make it 16-9. Fitzpatrick had three carries for 40 yards on the drive.

The Dolphins got the ball to start the second half and drove deep into Jets territory. But the defense held Miami to another field goal.

On the Jets’ next series, Darnold made a bad throw under pressure. The pass, intended for Smith, was short and intercepted by Steven Parker, who returned it 35 yards to the Jets’ 13. Once again, the defense kept the Dolphins out of the end zone.

Miami settled for a 34-yard field goal that Sanders missed wide right.