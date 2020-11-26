Sam Darnold practiced in full on Thursday, a sign that he is trending toward returning on Sunday.

Darnold has missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder and was limited in practice on Wednesday. He said he was feeling better. But before he ultimately returns, Darnold said he needs to be confident that his shoulder can take a hit.

Because there is no hitting at practice, it’s going to be up to Darnold to determine whether he feels comfortable that he can withstand a hit or being drive to the hard turf Sunday when the Jets face the Dolphins.

Adam Gase said this would be a group decision with the doctors, training staff, front office and of course Darnold. The Jets are not going to put Darnold in harm’s way, especially since they’re 0-10 and playing for nothing.

But Darnold has said he wants to return regardless of the Jets’ record, and that his "worst nightmare" is sitting out if he’s physically able to play. Gase said he’d like to see Darnold play with the Jets’ starting receiving corps of Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims.

That trio has only been healthy on the field together the past two games. Joe Flacco started those two games and threw five touchdown passes. Darnold has thrown three all season.

Loggains still calling plays

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gase said offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains would continue to call plays. On the CBS telecast last week, it appeared that Gase was calling them, but he said he’s "sending things in," and helping with "some situational stuff."

"There’s certain things where he’s like, ‘Take a look at some of these third-down situations,’ and I’m able to call a couple of those or some two-minute stuff, I enjoy doing that. The fact that we can work like that, I think that’s unique and it’s fun that we’re able to work like that."

Two-minute drill

Right tackle George Fant (ankle/knee) didn’t practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, who was limited Wednesday because of a hamstring, didn’t practice Thursday . . . Two Jets rookies lead AFC Pro Bowl voting at their respective positions: tackle Mekhi Becton and punter Braden Mann.