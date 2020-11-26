Chris Herndon is thankful that he made a couple of plays the last game. The Jets are thankful too.

Herndon would have been much more grateful if he had done it in a Jets’ victory. But the Jets hope the tight end can build off last week’s game and become a reliable target again.

"It felt good to get a few plays and feel myself have those few sparks of success last week," Herndon said. "But we didn’t come out victorious and this isn’t an individual game. I can’t sit after the game and focus on myself."

The Jets had high hopes that Herndon would be a main playmaker this season after appearing in just one game last year due to injuries and suspension. They expected his return to give their offense a big boost. In his rookie season in 2018, Herndon caught four touchdown passes, the second-most on the Jets.

Adam Gase called Herndon "a unicorn" because of all the ways he can help an offense and impact a game. But the third-year player has been a major disappointment.

Herndon has just 16 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown, which he caught last Sunday against the Chargers. He was targeted three times – the most since Week 5. Herndon caught two passes for 32 yards – his most since Week 1. He could have had more.

The first target was right in his hands, but Herndon dropped it.

That’s been Herndon’s season. He dropped a couple of passes earlier in the season, including one in the end zone, and fumbled away two others. Herndon’s snap counts and targets continued to shrink.

"It’s been pretty difficult," Herndon said. "But if I sit around and pout and complain after every game it’s not going to help anything. You have to find a way to get back on the field, find something else to get better at, something that you did well during the game, try to capitalize off that and continue to try and put it altogether. Eventually, hopefully it all works out for you."

Gase hopes that this was the turning point for Herndon and the winless Jets, who have lost their last two games by a total of nine points. Gase still views Herndon as a weapon, and he’d like to utilize that over the final six games of this season.

"Sometimes you just need some good things to happen," Gase said. "He made two really good plays. It’s just, keep giving him those opportunities, just see if we can keep building on them.

"In this offense, the slot (receiver) and the tight end have huge roles. The way NFL defenses play if you can single up the tight end it just undresses everything that a defense is trying to do in man, zone. If you have an athletic tight end who can get open one-on-one he’s going to beat a linebacker or a safety. It can open up so many things for so many different guys when your tight end is productive."

The Jets are in evaluation mode and Herndon is someone who has a chance to stick in an offseason that is expected be filled with change. Despite his struggles, this season Herndon has the skills to be effective and productive tight end. His ability to block in the run game and pass protect make him valuable.

To Herndon’s credit, he didn’t sulk when things weren’t going his way this season. He stayed positive and put in additional work. Herndon said he added more workouts to his regular regimen, watched more film and asked questions.

"He’s always positive," Gase said. "He’s always, ‘Hey I’m good. I promise you I’m good. We’re going to make plays.’ We just got to keep going. We just got to keep trying to get him to make plays and put him in the right position and hopefully just build his confidence."