What are the chances of Jets winning in 2020?

The final countdown is here for the Jets.

They have six games remaining in a season that has gone historically bad. The Jets are six losses from joining the 0-16 club and having coach Adam Gase’s name and reputation tainted more than Rich Kotite’s after the latter steered the Jets to a 1-15 mark in 1996.

They’re six losses from assuring themselves of the first pick in the NFL draft, which really would be the only reward for this awful season. Give the franchise to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and see what he can do with it.

Now, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets shattered that dream for their fans and found a way to win a game or two.

Sam Darnold returns this week to face the Dolphins after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder. Maybe that will provide a spark for the Jets, who have lost their last two games by three and six points, respectively.

"I think we’re getting closer," right guard Greg Van Roten said. "I think our issue is that we’re improving, just not at the rate that the rest of the league is."

Here are the Jets’ last six games and their chances of winning:

SUNDAY VS. DOLPHINS

The Dolphins (6-4) dominated the Jets last month, shutting them out in Miami. They also had impressive wins at San Francisco, against the Rams and at Arizona. But they struggled in Denver last week. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa was sacked six times. He got benched and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick. If Tagovailoa (thumb) can play, he’s expected to start. That could work in the Jets’ favor, although rookie QBs have had success against them this year.

Can the Jets Win?

This is a winnable game for sure. The website Football Outsiders gave the Jets a 30% chance. Miami has a solid defense and can create turnovers. But few expected the Dolphins to be as good as they have been. It could come down to their ability to bounce back versus the Jets’ hunger and desire to avoid a winless season.

WEEK 13 VS. RAIDERS

Jon Gruden has his team playing inspired football. Las Vegas is the only team to beat Kansas City and nearly did it again last week. When the Raiders visited MetLife Stadium last year, the Jets handed them a 34-3 loss. But the Jets’ defense was far different. Derek Carr is playing like he did before he broke his leg on Christmas Eve four years ago.

Can the Jets win?

Maybe — if Las Vegas overlooks them because of the Raiders' big matchup the following week against the Colts. But Carr seems to be clicking with his receivers and tight end Darren Waller, and the Jets’ young secondary gives up big plays. Actually, they gave up big plays when they had veterans in there, too. This is a tough matchup for the Jets.

WEEK 14 AT SEATTLE

The Seahawks have hit some speed bumps lately. But with Russell Wilson and his skill players — running back Chris Carson, receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — this team is still a Super Bowl contender. Former Jet Jamal Adams has circled this game, no doubt.

Can the Jets win?

Football Outsiders gave the Jets an 11% chance of winning. That might be high. Adams will do everything possible to be a game-wrecker on defense. Wilson and Metcalf will be too much for the Jets’ defense to handle.

WEEK 15 AT LOS ANGELES RAMS

They have one of the best offenses and passing games in the NFL. The Rams have been throwing the ball more lately, and odds are they will look to attack the Jets’ secondary.

Can the Jets win?

The Rams have had a surprising loss or two or in games that were closer than expected. But it’s hard to see the Jets even being in this one, not with how nose tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey impact games.

WEEK 16 VS. BROWNS

They’re an enigmatic team. But to the Browns’ credit, they have yet to lose a game this year to a team that doesn’t have a winning record. Two of Cleveland’s next four games are against teams with losing records. That could loom large in how they approach this game.

Can the Jets win?

If the Jets don’t have one at this point, they could feel tighter than ever. But Football Outsiders give the Jets a 36% chance of getting a win in their final home game. If the Browns need this game to clinch a playoff spot or seed, they will come ready to play. But if they’re pretty much locked into a spot, the Jets could have more of an opening.

WEEK 17 AT NEW ENGLAND

The Jets wouldn’t be in this position if they had closed out the Patriots in Week 9 up 27-17 with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jets haven’t won a regular-season game in New England since 2008 or beat the Patriots since 2015, but these are not the Tom Brady Patriots.

Can the Jets win?

They could. Bill Belichick loves beating the Jets. But it would be fitting if the Jets needed to lose to the Patriots to get the first overall pick. Belichick — nearly 21 years to the day that he resigned as HC of the NYJ — could torture the Jets again, especially if the Patriots are out of playoff contention and also playing for draft position.