Jets come out strong but lose to Dolphins in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Jets looked like they were going to give their fans an early Christmas present, but they came up short.

The Jets squandered leads of 10 and seven points and lost 24-17 to the Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Jets (3-11) led 10-0 and 17-7, but as the game wore on the defense struggled to get stops. After one series in which the defense stood up and tied the game, 24-24, on a Brandin Echols pick-six, they couldn’t get off the field.

Miami marched 75 yards for the game-winning score. Tua Tagovaiola connected with DeVante Parker for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:37 left. The Jets gave up a Myles Gaskin 30-yard run on the drive.

The Jets got the ball back and went three-and-out. But they had one more chance after the Dolphins punted it back to them.

Zach Wilson got the ball at the 37. But a penalty on first down put the Jets back at the 27. Wilson completed a 10-yard pass on third down to Jamison Crowder. On fourth down, Wilson hit Keelan Cole, but he was tackled 1-yard short of the first down marker.

Wilson ended up 13-for-23 for 170 yards and no touchdowns.

The Dolphins went ahead 24-17 on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Christian Wilkins, Miami’s defensive tackle.

On the ensuing Jets’ series, the Jets had back-to-back plays of 24 and 20 yards. Then on first down from Miami’s 31, Wilson was sacked and fumbled the ball. Emmanuel Ogbah recovered it at the Miami 39.

The Dolphins gave the Jets’ the ball right back. Punting on 4th-and-1, Dolphins muffed the snap on what looked like was going to be a fake. The Jets recovered it on Miami’s 45, but couldn’t do anything with it. Wilson was sacked on third down.

The Jets defense stepped big on the next series. On second down, rookie Brandin Echols picked off Tagovailoa and returned it 20 yards for the game-tying touchdown with 7:45 left in the game.

Wilson looked sharp on his first drive. He completed all five of his passes for 55 yards on a series that ended with Braxton Berrios taking a pitch and running it in for the touchdown from 2 yards out to give the Jets a 7-0 lead 7:58 into the game.

The defense gave Wilson the ball back right away. Safety Ashtyn Davis picked off Tagovailoa on his first pass attempt of Miami’s second series and returned it to the Dolphins’ 25.

The Jets got inside the 10, but had to settle for an Eddy Piniero 27-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead. They ran a trick play with Wilson going out for a pass. He was open, but receiver Keelan Cole underthrew Wilson.

After the Jets’ defense held the Dolphins to just seven plays on three drives, Miami got in the end zone on the fourth series. Duke Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 13:42 left in the second quarter.

The Jets answered on their next series, with help from a roughing the passer penalty. Wilson led the Jets on a 75-yard drive that included another trick play that resulted in a 23-yard completion. Wilson snuck it in for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Jets up 17-7.

Miami marched deep into Jets’ territory again. The Dolphins had a first-and-goal from the 10, but the defense held them to a 26-yard Jason Sanders field goal with 1:59 remaining in the half.

The Dolphins tied the game on their first series after halftime. They had three explosive plays of at least 19 yards, and scored on a 6-yard run by Johnson.