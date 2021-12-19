OFFENSE

Zach Wilson and the offense looked pretty good in the first half. Wilson was playing loose and comfortable. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur dipped into his bag of tricks and it produced some big gains. Wilson had little trouble moving the ball early. The Jets got points on their first four series. They scored 17 points in less than 21 minutes. The offense didn’t produce any points over the final 39:28. Wilson held on to the ball too long in the second half and seemed to be under pressure on almost every throw. He was sacked five times after halftime. One was a strip sack. Wilson was sacked just once in the first half. The Jets totaled just 54 yards after halftime after netting 174 in the first half

GRADE: D+

DEFENSE

Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s group got off to a great start. The first three series went: three-and-out, interception and three-and-out. From there, the defense didn’t get many stops. The Dolphins three touchdowns and one field goal in their next five series. The one they didn’t was at the end of the half when they just took a knee. The defense got a pick-6 in the fourth quarter, but were gashed on the ground on the next series, leading to the game-winning score. The run defense continues to be an issue. The Dolphins racked up 183 yards and rushing, more than twice their average coming in (79.4).

GRADE: D+

SPECIAL TEAMS

Eddy Piniero made his only field goal attempt and all three extra points. Braden Mann had a couple of terrific punts, including a 52-yarder to the Miami 3. Jason Pinnock was flagged for unnecessary roughness, drilling Tommylee Lewis after he called for a fair catch. That was a bad penalty that allowed the Dolphins to start on their own 32 instead of 17-yard line. That started Miami’s first touchdown drive of the game.

GRADE: C

COACHING

The coaches challenged the players to treat this like it’s their playoffs. It worked early because the Jets played aggressive defense and attacking offense. The trick and gadget plays were working too. But none of it was sustainable. The offense didn’t adjust to the changes Miami made at halftime. Some of it is on Wilson, too. The defense just continues to be awful in the run game. Robert Saleh and Ulbrich haven’t been able to fix that yet.

GRADE: D+