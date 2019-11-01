TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootballJets

Jets-Dolphins preview

Jets QB Sam Darnold passed for 218 yards

Jets QB Sam Darnold passed for 218 yards and two TDs in last week's 29-15 loss at Jacksonville.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
SUNDAY’S GAME

JETS (1-6) AT DOLPHINS (0-7)

Hard Rock Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Jets by 3; O/U 41

TV: Ch. 2 (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 113; XM 386

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: C.J. Mosley (groin), Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), Trumaine Johnson (ankles), Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), Rontez Miles (neck/hip) all out; Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) all doubtful. Dolphins: Ken Webster (ankle) out; Reshad Jones (chest), Daniel Kilgore (knee) doubtful.

FEATURED MATCHUPS

Dolphins WRs vs. Jets CBs: Miami is high on rookie Preston Williams. DeVante Parker remains a deep threat and Ryan Fitzpatrick likes to take shots — some ill-advised. The Jets corners have been vulnerable.

CB Eric Rowe vs. Jets WR Robby Anderson: The Dolphins lost top corner Xavien Howard for the season. Anderson could have a big game against the veteran Rowe, a full-time starter for the first time.

Jets RB Le’Veon Bell vs. LB Jerome Baker: Bell should be heavily involved this week. The Dolphins allow the second-most rushing yards (160.4). It could be a busy day for Bell, and Baker, Miami’s top tackler.

QUOTABLE

“ . . . I don’t think our guys care about anything except trying to get ready for the game and just try to go win on the road.”

-- Adam Gase, telling Jets not to take the Dolphins lightly since the perception is the organization is tanking.

INTANGIBLES

Both teams are hungry for a win. Gase wants to beat his former team after being fired last year. A loss to the winless Dolphins would be the ultimate humiliation for him. Miami’s holdovers want to beat their old coach for their first win.

SAD STATS

The Jets have scored 78 points, Miami 77. The Jets have been beaten by 107, Miami 161. This is the first game in NFL history between two teams with a minus-100 point differential or more less than eight games into the season.

