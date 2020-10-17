Jets (0-5) at Dolphins (2-3), 4:05 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

VITALS

Line: Dolphins by 9; O/U 45

TV: Ch. 2 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 81; XM 383.

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder), doubtful; Quinnen Williams (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (ankle), LG Alex Lewis (shoulder), CB Bless Austin (calf), DL John-Franklin Myers (foot), questionable.

Dolphins: DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), TE Durham Smythe (knee), questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Gregg Williams’ defense

The onetime Jet is always capable of putting up big numbers and this defense has been a quarterback’s friend. Buffalo’s Josh Allen had his first 300-yard passing game in Week 1. Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for a career-best 380 yards last Sunday. Fitzpatrick is completing nearly 71 percent of his passes. Fitz could go off against Williams’ defense that has a total of ONE SACK in the last three games.

QUOTABLE

"It’s not the same Miami team as in the past. Fitz is out there, wheeling and dealing the ball, doing his thing. They’re playing hard, scoring points and it’s a different Miami team. They’re a dangerous team. If we’re not ready it can get ugly."

- Linebacker Jordan Jenkins

INTANGIBLES

A message was sent to the players when the Jets waived Le’Veon Bell that it has to be all about the team and not your touches. Maybe it will light a fire under the players. The next one to go is likely Adam Gase. He showed some vulnerability when he said he considered giving up the play calling. Maybe Gase will loosen up a little and let it fly now that Bell and his touches are no longer a topic.

NUMBER, PLEASE

2: 300-yard passing games by the Jets during Gase’s 7-14 tenure – and none this year. Fitzpatrick has three in his last four games in 2020. The Jets have averaged just 169.5 passing yards over their last four games. Yikes.