The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Jets.

Sam Darnold was back at quarterback after missing the previous two games with a sprained shoulder. Adam Gase seemed to be calling the plays again after giving up those responsibilities to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains four games ago.

The Gase-Darnold pairing showed once again why they won’t be together for much longer. The Jets’ offense was putrid, producing no touchdowns in a 20-3 loss Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The 0-11 Jets are five losses from the only saving grace for this wasted season — the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and the opportunity to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Darnold does not look like the same quarterback that the Jets pinned the franchise’s hopes on when they took him with the No. 3 pick in the draft three years ago.

Gase said he wanted to see how Darnold performed with the Jets’ starting wide receiver trio of Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. He got his wish. Darnold didn’t look good.

The offense was far more explosive and productive in the previous two games with Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Jets scored a total of seven touchdowns in those games.

The last time the Jets didn’t score a touchdown was the last game Darnold started.

Darnold was 16-for-27 for 197 yards with two interceptions. He was sacked three times. Darnold hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Sept. 27.

The defense twice forced and recovered fumbles in Miami territory in the second half. Both times the Jets couldn’t convert the takeaways into points.

Former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 39 passes for 257 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

Things didn’t start terribly for the Jets. Darnold led the Jets into the red zone on the opening drive of the game. He connected on his first three pass attempts, including a 36-yard throw to Perriman. But on third-and-2 from the Miami 11, Darnold was sacked for a 9-yard loss.

The Jets had to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Sergio Castillo.

The offense did little on the next three possessions, recording just two first downs and one three-and-out.

The Dolphins drove into Jets territory on their four first-half possessions, and put up points three times. The scoring drives ended with Jason Sanders’ 54-yard field goal, a 13-yard touchdown catch by tight end Mike Gesicki and a 51-yard field goal.

The Jets had a chance just before the half to cut into the Dolphins’ 13-3 lead. The Jets rode Frank Gore into the red zone. The 37-year-old running back had runs of 14 and 17 yards to get the Jets to Miami's 20.

But the drive stalled at the 11, and to make matters worse Castillo’s 29-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right.

The Jets blew another scoring opportunity on their first series of the second half. Darnold led the Jets to the Dolphins’ 32. But on third down, Darnold rolled right and threw the ball on the run right into Miami cornerback Nik Needham’s arms.

The defense came up big on the next series. Quinnen Williams forced a fumble by Matt Breida and Harvey Langi recovered it at the Miami 45.

The offense did nothing with the takeaway. The Jets gained 1 yard and punted.

The defense forced another fumble on the Dolphins’ next series, giving the Jets’ offense the ball at Miami’s 26. The Jets again came away with nothing.

Darnold was sacked on second down for an 8-yard loss. On third-and-16, Darnold connected with Mims for 15 yards. On fourth-and-1, Gase called a handoff for Gore and he was stuffed for a 1-yard loss.