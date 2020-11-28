Sunday's game

DOLPHINS (6-4) AT JETS (0-10)

METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Dolphins by 7; O/U 44.5

TV: Ch. 2 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 81; XM 226

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), out; RT George Fant (ankle/knee), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), doubtful; LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), LG Alex Lewis (not injury related), questionable

Dolphins: : RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Solomon Kindley (foot), out; QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), doubtful; WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Jets WR Denzel Mims vs. Dolphins CBs Byron Jones and Xavien Howard

Mims, the Jets' second-round pick, continues to show promise and the ability to make plays and contested catches. But Mims will face a tough test when he’s matched up against either one of the Dolphins’ talented corners. Howard is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.

QUOTABLE

"I think these guys all just kind of want to see what maybe it could have been from the beginning of year."

- Adam Gase on Sam Darnold returning from a shoulder injury and playing with the starting receiver trio of Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Mims for the first time this season.

INTANGIBLES

The Jets hope getting back their starting QB can lift them to their first victory after two close losses. The truth is, Joe Flacco has performed better than Darnold. In six games, Darnold has thrown three touchdowns passes and six interceptions. His last touchdown pass was Week 3, Sept. 27 at Indianapolis. He’s missed four games since then. Darnold wants to prove himself and he’ll get the chance since he’ll have the most weapons he’s played with all season.

NUMBER, PLEASE

71: Points that the Dolphins have outscored teams by in the first half — the most in the league. They average 17.3 points before halftime. The Jets allow 17.5. The Dolphins led the Jets 21-0 at the half last month in Miami's 24-0 victory.