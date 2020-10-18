Adam Gase’s head coaching career began in Miami and that could be where it ultimately ends.

The Jets looked overmatched, unprepared and like a team that wasn’t supporting their beleaguered coach when he really needed a hand. Gase’s time as Jets coach may have run its course after what was easily their worst loss of the season.

The Dolphins had their way with the Jets in a 24-0 win on Sunday, building a 21-0 halftime lead and coasting from there. The Jets are the only winless team left in the NFL.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson wouldn’t deliver a playoff mandate, but he wanted to see progress from Gase’s group. This team has done nothing but regress and continue to be the laughingstock of the league. That’s why you have to wonder if the normally patient Johnson has seen enough.

"I’m not even thinking about it," Gase said. "I have to focus on making sure our guys are ready to go when we get back in the building and then get ready for our next game."

The Jets are 0-6 for the second time in franchise history. All six defeats have been by at least two scores. Gase may not be on the sideline for the next game.

An 0-16 season is very possible. At least the reward for that is Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Then then the Jets have to make some tough decisions about Sam Darnold, who missed his second-straight game with a sprained shoulder.

Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, started and had extreme difficulties moving the offense. The Jets failed to convert their first 12 third downs. Their first conversion came in the fourth quarter. They were 2-for-17 overall on third down.

"We can’t [expletive] wait until the fourth quarter to [expletive] want to start playing ball," Frank Gore said. "You can’t start slow in this league. When you got the chance to make a play you got make the play."

The Jets had just two passing yards in the second and third quarters combined and six three-and-outs. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Flacco also took a 28-yard sack in the second half. .

"It was ugly," Flacco said. "We didn’t play well. They came after us. We just weren’t able to get a lot going."

Gase is the offensive play-caller. He toyed with the idea of giving it up temporarily. Gase said the coaches felt it wasn’t "the right move." Those may be removed from Gase anyway.

"We just couldn’t get anything going on offense," Gase said.

It was a tumultuous week for Gase and the Jets.

They waived Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday after failing in their attempts to trade him. On Friday, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took a shot at Gase’s offense, saying the 32.2 points the Jets allowed coming was not all on the defense.

"I wasn’t happy about it," Gase said. "We talked about it. Right now I feel like our players are doing such a good job as far as trying to get things righted. Everything we say matters. He understood."

On the field, the Jets didn’t put up much fight, which has been the norm this season.

Former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Second-year running back Myles Gaskin rushed for a career-high 91 yards.

Flacco was 21-for-44 for 186 yards and one interception. Gore was the Jets' rushing leader with 46 yards on 11 carries. Ty Johnson ran three times for 42 yards in his Jets debut. Johnson had a 34-yard run and only got the ball one more time after that. Rookie La’Mical Perine ran seven times for 27 yards.

Jamison Crowder, who had over 100 yards receiving in his first three games, was held to 48 yards on seven catches. Breshad Perriman caught four passes for 62 yards in his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

But the Jets were just a mess on all levels. Their special teams, which has been the most consistent aspect of the Jets, had a rough day, too.

The Jets, once again, started miserably. They went three-and-out on their first two series. The Jets finally got something going on their third drive got inside Miami’s 25. But sloppiness and ineptness ultimately moved them out of field goal range.

On that drive, the Jets had a false start, an offensive pass interference and illegal motion of Flacco. They ended up punting.

Overall, the Jets punted six times in the first half, Flacco threw an interception ending one series and they let the clock run out at the end of the half.

The Jets’ defense put up no resistance on the three scoring drives. The Dolphins had touchdown drives of eight plays and 66 yards and seven plays and 65 yards on back-to-back series.

The Dolphins also had a three-play drive that ended with tight end Durham Smythe catching his first NFL touchdown – a 4-yard pass from Fitzpatrick. That series took all of 41 seconds.

"We never put anything together consistently," Gase said. "We haven’t done anything well this year at all. We just hurt ourselves so much."