If you’re looking to read the tea leaves on whether the Jets are serious about trading for Texans disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson, general manager Joe Douglas said something Wednesday that may have shed light on his thinking when it comes to a potential blockbuster deal.

And while Douglas didn’t dismiss the idea out of hand – in fact, he didn’t even name Watson, because he can’t, due to tampering rules – the third-year GM prefers to build his team back the traditional way. That's how he learned in Baltimore, where he spent most of his formative years as an NFL executive under the patient hand of Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome.

"Ultimately, for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft," Douglas said on a Zoom call with reporters. "It’s the most team-friendly market in sports. For us to really be that team that’s consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks."

Sure doesn’t sound like a guy who’s ready to surrender as many as four first-round picks and possibly a player or two, which could be the asking price for the 25-year-old Watson. That said, it’s not wise to entirely dismiss the possibility of a trade. In fact, it’s in Douglas’ best interests to see what it would take to swing a deal for Watson, because franchise-caliber quarterbacks this young simply are almost never available. He may believe in building through the draft, and that is the general rule of thumb in this league. But Watson immediately makes you a better team, so at least find out what it costs to get him. If it’s four first-round picks and a player or two, then that’s simply too high. But if the Texans are desperate and take less, you have to at least consider it.

Douglas wasn’t willing to commit to Sam Darnold, even suggesting he’s willing to take calls about trading him. And if he’s indeed willing to move on from Darnold, then he has a chance to get a special talent with the second overall pick.

That could be any of the top-rated quarterbacks – with the possible exception of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive first overall choice. Think Zach Wilson of BYU, a big-armed quarterback who can run, too. Or Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who might be the exception when it comes to Buckeyes quarterbacks who don’t transition well to the NFL. Alabama’s Mac Jones has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady (not here, because no one is Tom Brady). And Trey Lance of North Dakota State may not have played at a big-time school, but he has big-time potential.

Regardless of which direction the Jets go, this much is clear: It is arguably the most important off-season in franchise history, out of which the future direction of the team will be set for years to come. Either good or bad.

If Douglas hits on the draft and free agency like he hopes, then he can add to the upside of a 2020 class that included blue chip tackle Mekhi Becton, wide receiver Denzel Mims and safety Austin Davis, all of whom appear to have bright futures. The Jets will be flush with cash under the salary cap with a chance to acquire a big-time wide receiver like JuJu Smith-Schuster of Pittsburgh, Allen Robinson of the Bears or Kenny Golladay of the Lions. And Douglas can be well-positioned to attack a group of available players that may grow exponentially next week, when cap-stressed teams are expected to release dozens of players whose contracts are no longer affordable.

Any way he looks, Douglas will have ample options to continue the rebuilding process that must now kick into high gear with the arrival of new coach Robert Saleh, the former 49ers’ defensive coordinator who I believe can be the guy to finally end the decade-long playoff drought. It may not happen overnight, especially with all the upgrades the Jets require. And if he’s starting from scratch with a rookie quarterback, then even more patience will be required.

But Saleh is as well prepared for the job as anyone, and he’s a colossal upgrade from Adam Gase, whose failed two-year run rivaled Rich Kotite in its ineptitude. Getting the right coach is half the battle in the NFL, and it’s reasonable to assume Saleh answers that question.

Getting the right quarterback is the other half of the battle. Now it’s up to Douglas to find the right guy.

The future of his team – good or bad – rests on his call.