Jets draft TE Chris Herndon IV in fourth round, swap picks with Vikes

Chris Herndon caught 40 passes for 477 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games for the University of Miami.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On the last day of the NFL Draft, the Jets selected University of Miami tight end Chris Herndon IV in the fourth round and made a trade with the Vikings.
The Jets dealt their fifth-round selection, 157 overall, for Minnesota’s 167th and 225th overall picks.
As far as Herndon, he caught 40 passes for 477 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games. Herndon suffered a torn left MCL causing him to miss the NFL National Scouting Combine.
Herndon, 6-3, 253 pounds, said he’s been cutting and jumping and is healthy.
“I’m committed, I’m a hard worker and I’m a very focused person,” Herndon said. “So with all that put together, you got a pretty good player if you ask me.”
Herndon and Giants’ third-round pick Lorenzo Carter were high school teammates in Norcross, Georgia.
