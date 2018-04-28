Jets draft TE Chris Herndon IV in fourth round, swap picks with Vikes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On the last day of the NFL Draft, the Jets selected University of Miami tight end Chris Herndon IV in the fourth round and made a trade with the Vikings.

The Jets dealt their fifth-round selection, 157 overall, for Minnesota’s 167th and 225th overall picks.

As far as Herndon, he caught 40 passes for 477 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games. Herndon suffered a torn left MCL causing him to miss the NFL National Scouting Combine.

Herndon, 6-3, 253 pounds, said he’s been cutting and jumping and is healthy.

“I’m committed, I’m a hard worker and I’m a very focused person,” Herndon said. “So with all that put together, you got a pretty good player if you ask me.”

Herndon and Giants’ third-round pick Lorenzo Carter were high school teammates in Norcross, Georgia.