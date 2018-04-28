TODAY'S PAPER
Jets draft TE Chris Herndon IV in fourth round, swap picks with Vikes

Chris Herndon caught 40 passes for 477 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games for the University of Miami.

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On the last day of the NFL Draft, the Jets selected University of Miami tight end Chris Herndon IV in the fourth round and made a trade with the Vikings.

The Jets dealt their fifth-round selection, 157 overall, for Minnesota’s 167th and 225th overall picks.

As far as Herndon, he caught 40 passes for 477 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games. Herndon suffered a torn left MCL causing him to miss the NFL National Scouting Combine.

Herndon, 6-3, 253 pounds, said he’s been cutting and jumping and is healthy.

“I’m committed, I’m a hard worker and I’m a very focused person,” Herndon said. “So with all that put together, you got a pretty good player if you ask me.”

Herndon and Giants’ third-round pick Lorenzo Carter were high school teammates in Norcross, Georgia.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

