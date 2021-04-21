There’s not much intrigue surrounding the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Most mock drafts project the Jets to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and no matter what they do, their selection will dominate the New York-area headlines in the ensuing days.

However, what the Jets do 21 picks later may be just as important.

The Jets also own the No. 23 pick in the first round as a result of last year’s trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. It’ll be another chance for GM Joe Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh to continue to rebuild their team, and if those same mock drafts are any indication, there may be some more quality players available at other key positions of need.

Here are some potential options for the Jets with the 23rd overall pick in next week’s draft:

CORNERBACK Outside of quarterback, the Jets’ biggest need lies in the secondary. Their projected starting cornerbacks are Bless Austin, Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson. Saleh may want to bring in some corners that can handle one-on-one coverage as well as Cover 3 zone. The best fit: Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II. The 6-1, 190-pounder looks very fluid on tape and has experience in multiple defensive schemes, and he allayed concerns about his speed with an unofficial 4.38 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. He does have a bit of an injury history, however, missing games every season at Northwestern. There’s also the Georgia duo of Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell. Both are very long, speedy corners — Stokes reportedly clocked in the high 4.2s at the Bulldogs’ Pro Day — but they still could use some polish technique-wise. Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley — a former teammate of Hall’s — could slide to the Jets if teams are concerned about the back procedure he had that caused him to miss his Pro Day. The 6-2, 207-pounder, who opted out of the 2020 season, has excellent size and speed and excels in press coverage.

OFFENSIVE LINE The Jets have a foundational piece at left tackle in Mekhi Becton, and George Fant was solid on the right side. But even after signing Dan Feeney in free agency, they could use some help in the interior, where Long Island's Greg Van Roten and former Raven Alex Lewis had some difficulty. USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker seems like the ideal fit at this pick if he’s still available. He spent last season at left tackle for the Trojans but started at left guard in 2019 and played 12 games in 2018 as a backup right guard. He’s balanced in both pass protection and run blocking. Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins also could be worth looking at. The 6-6, 317-pounder played mostly at right tackle, but questions about his athleticism as well as his shorter-than-desired arms (33 1/2 inches) may make him a better fit inside. Still, he’s very powerful and loves to knock opposing defenders on their backs. The Jets also could convert one of many talented centers in this class to guard. Alabama’s Landon Dickerson is the top center, and Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey took some reps at guard during Senior Bowl week.

WIDE RECEIVER The Jets signed Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency, expect 2020 second-rounder Denzel Mims to take the next step after an injury-plagued rookie season and still have reliable slot target Jamison Crowder. But, it never hurts to give their new quarterback more people to throw to — especially with this receiver class as deep as it is. The Jets likely won’t get a shot at the top three receivers, but one of the top options that may be around at 23 is Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman. The 6-2, 210-pounder combines the size, hands and body control in jump-ball situations with smooth routes and solid speed. There’s also Elijah Moore of Ole Miss. He may be on the smaller side at 5-9, 185 pounds and may have to fight Crowder for time in the slot, but he’s not afraid to make tough catches over the middle, can burn defenders deep and has the elusiveness to make them miss in space. On the opposite end of Moore is LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr. Marshall is 6-3, 200 pounds, and he uses that size to outmuscle defenders in 50-50 situations. He’s a long-strider with good speed for a tall receiver, but he’s susceptible to the occasional focus drop.

EDGE RUSHER Carl Lawson brings some much-needed speed to the Jets’ defense, but another bona fide pass rusher opposite him would do wonders for the unit. Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari has a little bit of everything you’d want in an edge player: the speed and explosiveness to get after the quarterback, the size to hold up in the run game and the versatility to play with his hand in the dirt or standing up. Miami’s Jaelan Phillips has great size, speed and power, but he has had his share of injuries (including three concussions and a Moped accident that left him with a severe wrist injury). The Jets also could look at Phillips’ teammate, Gregory Rousseau, one of the best passrushers in the nation in 2019. He has exciting measurables, but he’s still quite raw technique-wise and opted out of the 2020 season. A name that’s been picking up steam in recent weeks: Penn State’s Jayson Oweh. Great size and excellent athleticism. But, he’s a bit of a project due to his lack of experience and underwhelming production: 20 career games and seven sacks, including none in 2020.