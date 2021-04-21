TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

NFL Draft 2021: Possible options for the Jets at No. 23 overall

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II participates in the

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II participates in the school's Pro Day on March 9 in Evanston, Ill. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

There’s not much intrigue surrounding the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Most mock drafts project the Jets to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and no matter what they do, their selection will dominate the New York-area headlines in the ensuing days.

However, what the Jets do 21 picks later may be just as important.

The Jets also own the No. 23 pick in the first round as a result of last year’s trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. It’ll be another chance for GM Joe Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh to continue to rebuild their team, and if those same mock drafts are any indication, there may be some more quality players available at other key positions of need.

Here are some potential options for the Jets with the 23rd overall pick in next week’s draft:

CORNERBACK

OFFENSIVE LINE

WIDE RECEIVER

EDGE RUSHER

RUNNING BACK

New York Sports

Jameson Taillon #50 of the Yankees stands on
Lennon: Taillon a small glimmer of hope for Yankees
A Long Island startup that uses artificial intelligence
AI startup sold to company backed by Mets owner
Washington Capitals' Carl Hagelin races New York Islanders'
Let the NHL playoff jockeying begin for Isles, Caps
Jared Van Snellenberg, a former actor, is an
'Happy Gilmore' caddie is now a psychiatry professor at Stony Brook University
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders
Highlights: Islanders vs. Rangers
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker gestures toward home
Davis commits two errors, Walker loses strike zone in Mets' loss
Didn’t find what you were looking for?