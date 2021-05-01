TODAY'S PAPER
Jets

Synopsis of Jets' middle-rounds draft picks

By Al Iannazzone
PICK: 4TH ROUND (107 OVERALL)

Michael Carter

Pos.: RB, 5-8/201

College: North Carolina, Sr.

Rushed for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns while sharing backfield and touches with Javonte Williams (second-round pick by Denver). Carter led FBS with 7.98 yards per carry. Quick back also caught 25 passes and had two receiving TDs.

PICK: 5TH ROUND (146 OVERALL)

Jamien Sherwood

Pos.: LB/S, 6-2/216

College: Auburn, Jr.

Big, hard-hitting hybrid player who will play linebacker for Jets. Sherwood had 75 tackles, three for loss, one sack and three passes defended. Strong run-stopper had three games of at least 10 tackles last season.

PICK: 5TH ROUND (154 OVERALL)

Michael Carter II

Pos.: DB, 5-10/184

College: Duke, Sr.

Played safety, corner and nickelback at Duke, but Jets list him as a cornerback. Carter had 41 tackles, three for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups as a safety his senior year.

PICK: 5TH ROUND (175 OVERALL)

Jason Pinnock

Pos.: CB, 6-0/205

College: Pittsburgh, Sr.

Didn’t become a full-time starter until his senior year. He had three interceptions and broke up five passes in 10 games last year. Pinnock was suspended one game for undisclosed reasons.

PICK: 6TH ROUND (186 OVERALL)

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Pos.: LB/S, 6-3/215

College: Florida State, Sr.

Only played two games last year after recovering from a torn ACL, but he led Florida State in tackles as a junior (101) and sophomore (91). Another hybrid defender who will play linebacker for Jets.

PICK: 6TH ROUND (200 OVERALL)

Brandin Echols

Pos.: CB, 5-10/179

College: Kentucky, Sr.

Went to Northwest Mississippi Community College as a receiver but transitioned to cornerback as a freshman. Was a JuCo All-American as a sophomore. Started 20-of-22 games at Kentucky, totaling 108 tackles, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.

PICK: 6TH ROUND (207 OVERALL)

Jonathan Marshall

Pos.: DT, 6-3/310

College: Arkansas, Sr.

After being a reserve his first three years, Marshall started 10 games as senior, and recorded 35 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one sack and 29 quarterback hurries.

