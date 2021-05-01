Synopsis of Jets' middle-rounds draft picks

PICK: 4TH ROUND (107 OVERALL)
Michael Carter
Pos.: RB, 5-8/201
College: North Carolina, Sr.
Rushed for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns while sharing backfield and touches with Javonte Williams (second-round pick by Denver). Carter led FBS with 7.98 yards per carry. Quick back also caught 25 passes and had two receiving TDs.
PICK: 5TH ROUND (146 OVERALL)
Jamien Sherwood
Pos.: LB/S, 6-2/216
College: Auburn, Jr.
Big, hard-hitting hybrid player who will play linebacker for Jets. Sherwood had 75 tackles, three for loss, one sack and three passes defended. Strong run-stopper had three games of at least 10 tackles last season.
PICK: 5TH ROUND (154 OVERALL)
Michael Carter II
Pos.: DB, 5-10/184
College: Duke, Sr.
Played safety, corner and nickelback at Duke, but Jets list him as a cornerback. Carter had 41 tackles, three for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups as a safety his senior year.
PICK: 5TH ROUND (175 OVERALL)
Jason Pinnock
Pos.: CB, 6-0/205
College: Pittsburgh, Sr.
Didn’t become a full-time starter until his senior year. He had three interceptions and broke up five passes in 10 games last year. Pinnock was suspended one game for undisclosed reasons.
PICK: 6TH ROUND (186 OVERALL)
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Pos.: LB/S, 6-3/215
College: Florida State, Sr.
Only played two games last year after recovering from a torn ACL, but he led Florida State in tackles as a junior (101) and sophomore (91). Another hybrid defender who will play linebacker for Jets.
PICK: 6TH ROUND (200 OVERALL)
Brandin Echols
Pos.: CB, 5-10/179
College: Kentucky, Sr.
Went to Northwest Mississippi Community College as a receiver but transitioned to cornerback as a freshman. Was a JuCo All-American as a sophomore. Started 20-of-22 games at Kentucky, totaling 108 tackles, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.
PICK: 6TH ROUND (207 OVERALL)
Jonathan Marshall
Pos.: DT, 6-3/310
College: Arkansas, Sr.
After being a reserve his first three years, Marshall started 10 games as senior, and recorded 35 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one sack and 29 quarterback hurries.