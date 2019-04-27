Jets' draft picks on Day 3

Trevon Wesco

West Virginia, TE

6-3, 267

Fourth round (No. 121)

A three-year player at West Virginia, Wesco is more of a blocking tight end than a pass-catcher. But he played wide receiver and quarterback in high school and said he’s comfortable with the football in his hands. Wesco played fullback and tight end for the Mountaineers, and only had 28 career receptions — 26 of them as a senior with one touchdown . . . Wesco began his collegiate career at Lackawanna College. He caught five passes for 47 yards as a freshman. Wesco redshirted the following year due to injury.

Blake Cashman

Minnesota, ILB

6-1, 237 pounds

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fifth round (No. 157)

He was recruited by mostly Division III schools and ended up being a walk-on at Minnesota, where he led the team in tackles with 104 as a senior. He also had 15 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks . . . He’s had both shoulders operated on, and has had three shoulder procedures total since 2016. Yet he’s missed only one game in his college career . . . Hard worker projects to be a special-teams player in the NFL.

Blessuan Austin

Rutgers, CB

6-1, 198

Sixth round (196)

Queens product got off to a good start to his college career. Long and athletic corner had 14 pass breakups as a sophomore, but he tore his ACL In his junior season and again as a senior. Austin played just five games the past two years. He had an interception in the one game he played this year . . . Grew up a Giants fan, but said “the switch over won’t be hard at all.”