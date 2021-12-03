Zach Wilson knows he needs to let it rip early.

Slow starts have plagued the quarterback in his first NFL season. He still hasn’t led a first-quarter touchdown drive in seven starts. A field goal last week in Houston, following a John Franklin-Myers interception and return, were the first opening-quarter points the Jets scored with Wilson running the offense.

It was Wilson’s first game back after missing the prior four with a knee sprain, so rust was expected. He has shown the ability to get going as the game progresses. Wilson hopes it happens quicker starting with Sunday’s game against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

"It’s just getting comfortable and settled in," he said. "There’s not one thing to point at or I don’t even really think it needs to be necessarily a huge point of emphasis because I think the more you put on it, the harder it becomes. You just got to go out and play ball.

"That’s my mindset. I just got to come out ripping it from the beginning. Just playing fast and just getting into a rhythm from the beginning. I don’t think there’s any secret to it. You just got to be able to go out and do it."

Wilson will need to be sharp and the run defense will need to be far better than it has been if the Jets (3-8) are going to get their first-ever win against the Eagles. The Jets are 0-11 against Philadelphia.

The Eagles are the NFL’s top rushing team and defensively they are good at pressuring the quarterback. Wilson hasn’t handled pressure well.

He has thrown 10 interceptions and has been sacked 23 times in seven games. Wilson, who hurt his knee early in the second quarter of the Jets’ Week 7 loss in New England, hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Oct. 3 against the Titans.

"Just be decisive, quick," Wilson said about facing pressure. "If I feel that pocket closing, how can I get it out to my guys? Let them make plays. The longer I hold onto that thing, that’s what they want us to do. I got to be able to go through my reads quickly, understand when they get it out and just play decisive."

The Jets also hope to get the run game going again and keep the ball out of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ hands for as long as possible. The Jets rushed for a season-high 157 yards last Sunday against the Texans, who are second worst in run defense. Philadelphia’s front is much more stout — on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles’ offensive line has dominated teams. Philadelphia averages 157.9 rushing yards per game. The Eagles have run for more than 200 yards in four of their last five, including 208 in a loss to the Giants last week.

The Jets have been very giving against the run this season. They’ve allowed 20 rushing touchdowns, most in the league

"They found an identity over the last five weeks and they’re really sticking to it," coach Robert Saleh said.

Philadelphia’s run game and overall offense could look different, though.

Hurts — who leads the Eagles in rushing yards (695) and touchdowns (eight) while also throwing 13 TD passes — is questionable with an ankle issue that hindered him in practice this week. Hurts said he would play, but he could be limited. If Hurts can’t play, Gardner Minshew is next up.

Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders is healthy, but pesky Boston Scott missed practice all week with a non-COVID-19 illness. He’s questionable. Jordan Howard is out with a knee injury.

Regardless, the Jets expect the Eagles to run early and often. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich looks at this as "a do over" for a Thursday’s night embarrassment against the Colts when the Jets allowed 260 rushing yards. Most Eagles’ coaches come from Indianapolis and run a similar scheme.

"Whatever they present to us we got to knock it out," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "I feel like we’ve grown and gotten a lot better since then, especially in the run game. We got exposed that game. I feel like we’ve taken a lot of steps since that game. We’re excited to be back on the field Sunday."