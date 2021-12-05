The stingy defense the Jets displayed last week in Houston didn’t make the trip back with them.

The Jets showed no resistance or fight on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday. They allowed the Eagles to score on their first seven possessions and lost, 33-18, Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles didn’t have starting quarterback Jalen Hurts because of an ankle injury, but they still had more than enough to beat the Jets (3-9).

Jeff Ulbrich’s group didn’t get a stop until a 22-yard loss on a bad snap by the Eagles on third down with just under two minutes remaining.

The Eagles scored their final points on Jake Elliott’s 46-yard field goal with 9:42 left. It was set up by a Zach Wilson interception, who badly overthrew Jamison Crowder and was picked by Marcus Epps.

After Wilson led three touchdown drives in the first half, he couldn’t do much in the second. On the following series, the Jets gave the ball up on downs when Wilson threw incomplete on fourth-and-10 from their 37.

Wilson finished 23-for-38 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown for the second straight week. Elijah Moore had six receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Gardner Minshew replaced Hurts and completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to tight end Dallas Goedert (six catches, 105 yards). The Eagles’ No. 1 rushing attack totaled 185 yards. Miles Sanders rushed 24 times for 120 yards.

It was a high-scoring first half that ended with the Eagles up 24-18.

Philadelphia scored on all four of its possessions; the Jets scored on three of four. But new kicker Alex Kessman missed two extra points and the Jets failed to convert a two-point conversion on their second touchdown.

The Jets got off to a great start thanks to Braxton Berrios’ 79-yard kickoff return to open the game. Wilson started at the Eagles’ 21, and five players later he had his first first-quarter touchdown of the season when he hit Moore for a 3-yard score.

The Eagles came right back with Minshew finding a wide-open Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown. Philadelphia took a 7-6 lead on Elliott’s extra point.

Wilson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Jets the lead back 12-7 before Kessman missed his second extra point.

The Jets, on their ensuing defensive series, left Goedert open again and he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. The extra point made it 14-12.

Then, Wilson led the Jets on another touchdown drive. With Kessman’s struggles, the Jets went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Wilson connected with Ryan Griffin for the touchdown that made it 18-14.

But the Jets gave up another touchdown, this time on a 14-yard run by Kenneth Gainwell. The Jets trailed the rest of the game.

After the Jets went three-and-out, the defense stumbled again. They gave up a 22-yard pass play on third-and-19 from the Jets’ 43. The drive ended with Elliott kicking a 31-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half.