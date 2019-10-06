Jets fall to 0-4 after getting routed by Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – The Jets’ first game out of the bye looked similar to the one they played before it, and the game before that. Their offense was pitiful again and the game was out of reach early.

The Eagles manhandled the winless Jets, 31-6, Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. The Jets are now 0-4 after looking totally overmatched.

Adam Gase is still looking for his first win as Jets coach.

The Jets were hoping to have Sam Darnold back for this game, but he was not cleared as he continues to recover from mono. Darnold had taken all of the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Jets learned Thursday night that Darnold’s enlarged spleen hadn’t reduced enough for him to play.

Luke Falk took all the first-team reps Friday in advance of his second NFL start. He had a rough game, and accounted for two Eagles’ touchdowns.

Falk was 15-for-26 for 120 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and one fumble. One of Falk’s interceptions was a pick-6, and his fumble was returned for a touchdown. Orlando Scandrick ripped the ball out Falk’s hands and took it 44 yards for the score.

Gase made changes to the struggling offensive line, inserting Alex Lewis and rookie Chuma Edoga for injured Kelechi Osemele and benching Brandon Shell. It didn’t matter. Falk was sacked nine times. The Eagles had only three sacks in their first four games. They had 10 on Sunday.

The game was so lopsided that neither quarterback finished the game. Carson Wentz was replaced by former Jet Josh McCown late in the fourth quarter. David Fales, who was signed Friday, finished the game for the Jets. He played one series and was sacked.

But the Jets did score their first offensive touchdown since Week 1 with big help from their special teams.

After Trenton Cannon recovered a fumble on a punt at the Eagles’ 19-yard line, the Jets’ offense got in the end zone for the first time in 40 possessions on a 19-yard run by Vyncint Smith. It made it 24-7 with 14:32 left in the game. The Jets had just 89 yards of offense before that play and 20 yards after it.

The Jets gave up a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first series – a 1-yard run by Jordan Howard. And then, on their second possession, the Jets gave the Eagles seven points.

Falk was picked off on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles' 47 by Nathan Gerry and returned it 51 yards for the touchdown. It wasn’t a well-designed play. Falk faked a sweep to Le'Veon Bell and then tried to hit the running back in the flat. But the Eagles weren’t fooled as Gerry stepped in front of Bell and put the Jets in a two-touchdown hole.

The Jets' offense was predictable again. They fed the ball to Bell early and often. In the first quarter, Bell touched the ball on nine of the Jets’ 11 offensive plays. The other two were an incomplete pass and the interception. The first-half total was Bell 15 touches, the rest of the Jets three.

The Jets continued their struggles moving the football, and when they did they had little to show for it.

They had eight first-half series. Four were three-and-outs, two ended with an interception, one ended with a missed 55-yard field goal by Sam Ficken that wasn’t even close, and one one-play drive before the half expired.

The Eagles took a 21-0 lead late in the first half after Wentz connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass with tight end Zach Ertz.