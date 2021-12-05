OFFENSE: C

Zach Wilson got off to a good start and was sharp in the first half – finally. Wilson led three touchdown drives in the opening half, including two in the first quarter. He hadn’t orchestrated one first-quarter touchdown drive before Sunday. So the rookie made some progress. But Wilson made a bad throw on a crucial interception in the fourth quarter. Actually, the Jets’ last points came with 9:22 left in the first half. They didn’t have the ball much in the third quarter because the Eagles had long extended drives. But Wilson and the offense did little after halftime. The Jets run game wasn’t as good as it was last week against the Texans. But Wilson and the offense did little after halftime. Then again the Eagles are far better than the Texans. Elijah Moore continues to show great playmaking abilities. The rookie receiver finished with 86 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

DEFENSE: F

So much for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s impassioned press conference Thursday when he said he believed his group would show the world it was better than it has been. The Eagles, without their starting quarterback, scored on their first seven possessions of the game. The Jets D’ allowed three straight touchdowns and then four consecutive field goals before getting a stop. They were terrible on third down. They gave up a 22-yard pass play on a third-and-19. C.J. Mosley was flagged for encroachment on fourth-and-3 when the Eagles were using a hard count to try and get the Jets to jump. Just totally undisciplined football. The Jets applied no pressure on Gardner Minshew, sacking him once. They also left tight end Dallas Goedert open way too much. He caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Braxton Berrios got the Jets off to a good start, returning the opening kickoff 79 yards. It set up the Jets’ first touchdown. Berrios had a good game and gave the offense better field position than it had most games. He returned three kicks for 139 yards. But the Jets have a kicking problem. Alex Kessman, who replaced Matt Ammendola after a kicking competition this week, missed his only two extra-point tries. The Jets will be looking for another kicker. Braden Mann had a 33-yard punt that gave the Eagles good field position.

COACHING: F

The Jets looked unprepared on defense. That’s happened a few times this season, which is alarming because Robert Saleh made his name in the NFL coaching that side of the ball. The Jets never prepared to play Minshew. They prepared all week for Jalen Hurts, even though he was limited in practice. The Jets said they prepared for the Eagles’ system. But it changes a great deal when Minshew is running it and not Hurts.