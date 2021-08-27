Robert Saleh felt good about what his team got accomplished in his first training camp as an NFL head coach. But he could have done without some injuries.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson showed progress throughout camp, which officially concluded with Wednesday’s joint practice with the Eagles. The Jets also had two joint practices with the Packers last week.

The Jets closed out their three-game preseason on Friday. Going forward it’s all about getting the Jets prepared for Week 1 at Carolina on Sept. 12.

"I feel really excited about what we got done," Saleh said. "With all the different defenses that the quarterback saw, with all the different offenses that the defense saw, the different types of players, the different receivers and the releases that our DBs saw, which is a very young group. I just feel like all of it’s priceless and they need to see as much of it as possible.

"I feel that you can’t draw it up any better, except for we wish we still had some of those injuries in check."

The Jets have to overcome the loss of starting edge rusher Carl Lawson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Green Bay. They’re also expected to be without starting linebacker Jarrad Davis after he suffered a sprained ankle against the Packers.

On the edge

The Jets’ starting defensive ends in Week 1 are expected to be Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers. Ronnie Blair, rookie Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Jabari Zuniga and Jeremiah Valoaga currently are the backups. General manager Joe Douglas is expected to try and acquire another edge rusher after losing Lawson and Vinny Curry for the season, the latter with a rare blood disorder.

"It’s always easy to play the fictional game of let’s go get somebody," Saleh said. "But the reality is there’s very far and few in between in terms of just what’s available. Now, obviously Joe [Douglas] and his staff are working relentlessly, always trying to look at the roster and always communicating. We’ve got great confidence in the guys that are here."

Two-minute drill

The Jets sat a number of starters Friday, including Wilson, Greg Van Roten, Connor McGovern, Corey Davis, Quinnen Williams, Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley, and Franklin-Myers.