Coach Robert Saleh was leaning toward playing Zach Wilson in the Jets’ preseason finale, but that was long before a rainstorm accented by lightning wreaked havoc on the area.

The turf inside MetLife Stadium was under water and there were pockets of the field that was bubbling up almost to the size of a pitcher’s mound during the storm. The start of the game between the Jets and Eagles was delayed nearly 30 minutes.

After all of that, there was no need for the Jets to risk injury to their franchise quarterback or other key starting veterans.

The only Jets quarterbacks who were in uniform were veteran Josh Johnson and James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year. Johnson got the start.

Wilson stood on the sidelines in shorts and a white shirt, with a headset and holding a football. The next time Wilson will play in a competitive game is Week 1 at Carolina. But Wilson had an impressive showing in two preseason games.

His stats: 15-for-20 for passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson had a quarterback rating of 137.7. He led the Jets on four scoring drives in six series. There’s certainly a reason for optimism for the Jets and their long-suffering fan base.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, had some hiccups early on as he was trying to learn and absorb everything being thrown at him. His arm strength and his ability to zip balls to receivers were apparent right away, and he became more comfortable each day.

"I don’t know if there’s anything specific," Wilson said. "But it’s really just adjusting to the game, understanding when to take risk and when not, understanding how to eliminate negative plays. I think that’s the biggest thing as a quarterback is, ‘How can I eliminate negative plays and keep us in a positive situation to be able to keep converting on those third downs?’

"They’re tough in the NFL and so it’s like, ‘How easy of a third down can I give us as a team?’ I feel like I’ve gotten better from that standpoint. Just getting on the same page as our receivers and understanding what kind of routes those guys run."

The Jets have been pleased not only with how Wilson processes things but with his process. Saleh said Wilson’s process and the way he goes about his "day-to-day business" is "light years ahead" of most rookies.

Wilson studies and pores over film and he always asks questions — and not only in offensive meetings.

He has gone to Saleh, a former defensive coordinator, and Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to pick their brains. Wilson wants to know what teams are going to throw at him and what certain defensive players are looking for and what they’re doing in certain formations.

Wilson’s development has been fast-tracked by all of this, but he still hasn’t seen any first-team defenses in the preseason or any exotic or creative blitz packages. Wilson wasn’t sacked or knocked down in the preseason. There’s still a lot he needs to experience.

But Wilson said over the next two weeks he wants to do everything he can to get more comfortable in the offense and improve his decision-making.

"As a quarterback, it’s how can I just keep putting us in those third-and-short situations?" Wilson said. "When you take a sack on second down and it’s now third down and 16, I just put our team in a really bad situation.

"When things aren’t open, when the pocket breaks down, how do I get rid of it? How do I get out? How do I throw the ball away? How do I make a play without making a negative play? That’s what I just want to keep learning and getting better at."