Robert Saleh was leaning toward playing Zach Wilson in the Jets’ preseason finale, but he decided to give the rookie quarterback and several other starters the night off.

Saleh said it had nothing to do with the lightning and rainstorm that wreaked havoc on the area Friday night.

The turf inside MetLife Stadium was under water and there were pockets of the field that were bubbling up almost to the size of a pitcher’s mound during the storm. The start of the game between the Jets and Eagles was delayed nearly 30 minutes.

But Saleh said "we already decided" to sit Wilson because the offensive line was compromised with left tackle Mekhi Becton in concussion protocol and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker also unable to play.

"When you look at all the different things that were happening on the offensive line with Mekhi being out, shuffling people around, it just wasn’t worth it to bring him out," Saleh said. "We felt like we had a productive training camp with regards to what we’ve seen in games. We felt we had a lot accomplished."

The preseason ended in dramatic fashion for the Jets with a 31-31 tie.

Down 31-23 in the waning seconds, James Morgan launched a Hail Mary that tight end Kenny Yeboah came down with in traffic for a 49-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock.

The Jets, who missed a two-point conversion earlier, converted the two-point try this time. Running back Josh Adams stretched the ball over the goal line and the Jets ran on the field and celebrated as if they had won a big game.

"It was crazy," said running back Ty Johnson, who scored a rushing touchdown with no time remaining in the third quarter. "It was just crazy."

Josh Johnson started at quarterback. He was 7-for-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown pass. Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year, was 13-for-23 for 158 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception.

The two are competing for the third quarterback spot behind Wilson and No. 2 Mike White.

Yeboah had four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson stood on the sideline in shorts and a white shirt, with a headset and holding a football. The next time Wilson will play in a competitive game will be Week 1 at Carolina. But Wilson had an impressive showing in two preseason games. His final stats were: 15-for-20 for 191 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson had a quarterback rating of 137.7. He led the Jets on four scoring drives in six series. There’s certainly a reason for optimism for the Jets and their long-suffering fan base.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, had some hiccups early on as he was trying to learn and absorb everything being thrown at him. His arm strength and his ability to zip balls to receivers were apparent right away. But you could see him getting more comfortable each day.

"I don’t know if there’s anything specific," Wilson said. "But it’s really just adjusting to the game, understanding when to take risk and when not, understanding how to eliminate negative plays. I think that’s the biggest thing as a quarterback is, ‘How can I eliminate negative plays and keep us in a positive situation to be able to keep converting on those third downs?’

"They’re tough in the NFL and so it’s like, ‘How easy of a third down can I give us as a team. I feel like I’ve gotten better from that standpoint. Just getting on the same page as our receivers and understanding what kind of routes those guys run."

Wilson's development since the start of camp has been impressive, but he still hasn’t seen any first-team defenses in the preseason or any exotic or creative blitz packages. Wilson wasn’t sacked or knocked down in the preseason. There’s still a lot he needs to experience.

But Wilson said over the next two weeks, he wants to do everything he can to get more comfortable in the offense and improve his decision making.

"As a quarterback, it’s how can I just keep putting us in those third-and-short situations?" Wilson said. "When you take a sack on second down and it’s now third down and 16, I just put our team in a really bad situation.

"When things aren’t open, when the pocket breaks down, how do I get rid of it? How do I get out? How do I throw the ball away? How do I make a play without making a negative play? That’s what I just want to keep learning and getting better at."