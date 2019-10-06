TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as the Jets play the host Eagles in Week 5 on Oct. 6, 2019.

Luke Falk of the New York Jets looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

Luke Falk of the New York Jets looks to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense pose for a picture
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

The Philadelphia Eagles defense pose for a picture after an interception by Rodney McLeod #23 in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets looks to throw the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Head Coach Adam Gase of the New York
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Head Coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019.

Quarterback Luke Falk #8 of the New York
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Quarterback Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets is sacked by defensive end Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019.

Rasul Douglas of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Corey Perrine

Rasul Douglas of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks up a pass intended for Demaryius Thomas of the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019.

Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Corey Perrine

Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Luke Falk of the New York Jets is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Quarterback Luke Falk of the New York Jets is sacked by defensive end Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tight End Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Tight End Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rasul Douglas #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

Rasul Douglas #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks up a pass intended for Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, is tackled by
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, is tackled by New York Jets' Marcus Maye during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) tumbles in front
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) tumbles in front of New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) and Blake Cashman (53) after trying to avoid a tackle from Neville Hewitt (46) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Running Back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Running Back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets carries the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Corey Perrine

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles is upended by Neville Hewitt #46 of the New York Jets as Darryl Roberts #27 of the Jets lies on the turf during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

