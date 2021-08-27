At the time, it seemed like the worst possible development for a team used to searing disappointment.

The Jets were in the midst of another calamitous season, suffering one loss after the other, and by the time they faced the Rams last Dec. 20, fans were openly rooting for the losing to continue. As painful as the performances were, there was at least the hope of landing the prized quarterback in the 2021 draft.

But the Jets summoned their best performance of the season in Los Angeles that afternoon, with Sam Darnold leading the team to a 23-20 win. Was Trevor Lawrence slipping through their hands, adding even more misery to a miserable season?

A week later, there was a 23-16 win over the Browns, meaning that it was all but assured the Jets would be knocked out of the first overall draft spot. No more chance at the Clemson star quarterback, and no more shot at landing the biggest prize of all.

Or so it seemed …

Even though Zach Wilson was a blip on the draft-day radar at the time the Jets played their way out of the first pick, it just may be possible that the Rams did the Jets a favor by putting forth one of their weakest efforts of the season.

The Jaguars wound up with the top choice, and new coach Urban Meyer immediately targeted Lawrence as the player he’d build his team around. Jets fans knew little about Wilson by the time the regular season ended. But by the end of the draft evaluation period, general manager Joe Douglas had been smitten by Wilson, the BYU quarterback who had a monster year in 2020 with 33 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.

That may not have resonated with Jets fans who have seen their draft-day hopes dashed, but Douglas was convinced he’d found his guy. He traded Darnold to the Panthers to clear the decks for Wilson, and the baby-faced 22-year-old quarterback walked onto the stage on draft night in Cleveland after hearing his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell.

It’s far too early to determine whether Lawrence or Wilson will be the better quarterback, and it may not be for another few years before a fair comparison can be made. What we can say is that it’s Wilson who is off to the more promising start.

The Jaguars are in complete rebuild mode, with the team trying to fill needs just about everywhere. Of particular concern for Lawrence is the fact that the offensive line is not close to being ready to protect him on a consistent basis; that much became clear in the Jaguars’ preseason game against the Saints on Monday night, when Lawrence was under constant pressure.

The Jets, meanwhile, are in much better shape up front. Left tackle Mekhi Becton, who has indicated he will be ready to start the season despite being in the concussion protocol, looks like he’ll be one of the best pass protectors in the league. Douglas added first-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to the mix. And Morgan Moses, the longtime starter in Washington, is set to play right tackle.

The Jets bolstered their receiving corps with the addition of rookie Elijah Moore, who has been terrific in the preseason, and free agent Corey Davis, a former first-round pick with Tennessee who has quickly become Wilson’s favorite target in the preseason.

Wilson will work under first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and a former assistant under West Coast offense whiz Sean McVay of the Rams. LaFleur may be inexperienced, but he’s a bright young mind who figures to grow into the job along with his new quarterback.

Lawrence has a more experienced offensive coordinator, but the well-traveled Brian Schottenheimer also has his detractors. He didn’t last long under Pete Carroll, and Jets fans will remember some questionable play calls during his time in New York.

Wilson looked sharp in preseason action against the Giants and Packers, throwing a pair of touchdown passes against Green Bay and no interceptions against either team. He didn’t play Friday night against the Eagles, in part because heavy rain delayed warm-ups and prompted coach Robert Saleh to go with Josh Johnson.

But Wilson has seen a variety of defenses in game action and joint practices against the Eagles and Packers. And with a high football IQ, looks as ready as he can be heading into the regular season against Darnold.

The Jets may have lost out on the chance to get Lawrence, something that once seemed highly disappointing. In the end, they hope those two late-season wins may have been the best thing that could have happened.