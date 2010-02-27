Jets expected to release Jones on Friday

After failing to come to an agreement on a restructured contract, the Jets will release running back Thomas Jones on Friday, according to a league source familiar with Jones' situation.

Jones, 31, is coming off a career-best season with 1,402 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, but he struggled during the playoffs while playing behind rookie Shonn Greene, who has emerged as the Jets' go-to running back.

Jones was scheduled to receive a $3-million roster bonus March 9 and had a base salary of $2.8 million. The Jets wanted him to take a pay cut because he is projected to become Greene's backup next season. The Jets also are counting on having running back Leon Washington return from a fibula fracture he suffered this past season.

General manager Mike Tannenbaum said Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that he was nearing a decision on Jones, which hinted that he could be released. Tannenbaum met with Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in Indianapolis, but the two sides were unable to reach agreement on a restructured deal.

In three years with the Jets, Jones rushed for 3,833 yards, extending his string of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to five. He scored 31 touchdowns.

The Jets now will be in the market for a backup to Greene. It is uncertain whether they will pursue LaDainian Tomlinson, who was released Monday by the Chargers, or Brian Westbrook, who will be released later this week by the Eagles.