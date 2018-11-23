Jordan Jenkins was watching video of the Patriots this week, and it just happened to be their game against the Bills. The linebacker said he couldn’t help but think about what happened when the Jets played Buffalo.

It’s been two weeks, but the Jets haven’t totally forgotten about the humbling 31-point defeat to the Bills. The Jets were embarrassed, and their defense took it the hardest, allowing 41 points to a team that had scored 46 combined in its previous six games.

They’re bringing some of the anger they felt after that loss into Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“Sometimes when you’re sitting there watching film, you see the Bills come up,” Jenkins said. “I was like, ‘Oh, (shoot), I can’t wait to play.’”

The Jets shouldn’t need any extra motivation for this game, especially the defense.

They’re playing their chief AFC East rivals, at home where they were humiliated by Buffalo. They haven’t won a game since Oct. 14. Their head coach is fighting for his job, as are some players.

Taking down Bill Belichick and Tom Brady wouldn’t make up for all their losses. But it would lift the Jets’ spirits and expectations heading into their final month of the year.

“We got to come out here and continue to work, continue to grind and make the most of it,” linebacker Avery Williamson said. “We have the last six games. We got to fight and finish strong.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Williamson, like most Jets, went home during the bye week. He said he needed to clear his mind, but Buffalo still stuck with him.

“That was a loss I did not expect to happen and the way it happened,” Williamson said. “It was bad. You want to come out and prove that we’re not that type of team and not that type of defense.”

Slowing down Brady and the Patriots, who are seventh in the league averaging 28 points per game, would be a start.

Do your job

It’s never good when a coach says his team isn’t playing or running hard enough. Special teams coach Brant Boyer said that’s been an issue for his unit. He told them it better not happen against Patriots kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.

“At times I don’t think we’re running hard enough,” Boyer said. “It’s something I’ve gotten on my guys pretty hard on. Sometimes they start relaxing a little bit because they think it’s going to be a touchback. It’s something I haven’t been happy with and I’ve expressed that a bunch. If they do that we’re in trouble this week.”

Boyers considers Patterson “the best kick returner in the game.” Patterson, who has broken off a 95-yard TD this year, leads the NFL with 30.9 yards per return. He’s been No. 1 in that category three times the previous five years. Patterson will run it out of the end zone sometimes, so Boyer’s group knows it has to go all-out this game.

Tom terrific

Brady has a chance to set two records Sunday. He needs 147 passing yards and four touchdowns to pass Peyton Manning and become the NFL’s all-time leader in both categories. Manning threw for 79,279 yards and 579 touchdowns.

The 41-year-old Brady has dominated the Jets, going 25-6 in his starts against them with 7,515 yards, 48 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. But only one of his 28 four-TD games has been versus the Jets.

“He just gets better with age,” defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers said.

Todd Bowles said, “He’s been great for a long time. He doesn’t look any different.”

The X factor

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was one of the Jets most reliable players last year, and like most of their receivers he hasn’t made much of an impact this season. Kearse is looking for a breakout performance and the Jets’ sputtering offense needs one. Kearse had good chemistry with Josh McCown last year, and the Jets are facing a leaky defense. New England gives up the eighth-most passing yards per game (270.3). Kearse also is the Jets’ healthiest receiver. Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa were limited at practice during this week.

Honors roll

Jets legend Joe Namath will be honored Tuesday at the March of Dimes’ 35th annual sports luncheon. Also, onetime Jets Kevin Mawae, Alan Faneca, Ty Law, Ed Reed and Steve Atwater are among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Inside the numbers

26-10: Bill Belichick’s record against the Jets since re-signing as their head coach in 2000 to take over the Patriots job.





