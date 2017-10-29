Jets squander another lead, fall to Falcons

On a rainy, windy, nasty day at MetLife Stadium, the Jets failed to finish another game. This time the Jets lost to the Falcons, 25-20, on Sunday afternoon, falling for the third consecutive week and perhaps putting to rest any possible playoff aspirations for this rebuilding franchise.

Unlike when they blew a pair of double-digit leads the previous two weeks, the Jets (3-5) led by only four, 17-13, at halftime against the defending NFC champion Falcons (4-3), who ended their three-game losing streak.

Matt Bryant’s 37-yard field goal with 5:12 remaining in the third cut the Jets’ lead to 17-16. Mohamed Sanu’s 8-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan with 12:22 left in the game gave the Falcons their first lead of the game at 22-17.

In a game decided by five points, mistakes by the Jets’ special teams were critical. Chandler Catanzaro missed two field goals and usually surehanded returner Jeremy Kerley muffed a punt in the fourth quarter. The Kerley muff with 6:42 to play eventually led to another field goal by Bryant, a 29-yarder to make the score 25-20.

The defeat overshadowed a career game by receiver Robby Anderson, who had six catches for 104 yards with one touchdown.

The Jets held a 17-13 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Josh McCown. He threw a 20-yard score to tight end Eric Tomlinson with 10:33 left in the opening quarter. It marked the third consecutive week the Jets scored on the opening drive of the game. McCown later gave the Jets a 17-10 lead when he connected with Anderson on a 24-yard pass, a fade route, with 2:26 left in the half.

But the Falcons finished off the half with Bryant converting a 45-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 17-13.

