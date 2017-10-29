Jets Q&A: Rain reigns for Jets and Falcons

So just how bad was the weather?

It went from a light drizzle during warmups to a downpour with a swirling wind for the entire game.

The Falcons had four fumbles, three by quarterback Matt Ryan on the center exchange, and there were three drops by the receivers. “That was some of the hardest conditions I’ve played in for the length of the game,” Ryan said.

The Jets fumbled the ball three times, twice by Josh McCown, but one was attributed to the conditions. Punt returner Jeremy Kerley muffed a punt as the wind took the ball away from him, which forced him to try to make an over-the-shoulder catch.

“It sailed a little bit, a little wet, raining, a little more slippery than I thought it was going to be,” Kerley said of the muffed punt.

How did the cornerbacks play?

With starting cornerback Buster Skrine out with a concussion, Todd Bowles started Darryl Roberts in the base defense and moved Robert Nelson in as the slot corner in the nickel. Bowles wouldn’t get into specifics about his decisions, but Morris Claiborne spent the majority of the game on top wide receiver Julio Jones, with Roberts covering Mohamed Sanu. The Jets mixed their coverages, and at one point, Bowles had six defensive backs on the field.

“Every healthy body played,” he said. “That’s the best I can tell you.”

Claiborne played well against Jones, who had two catches for 21 yards in the first half. After Claiborne went down on the first defensive series of the second half, Jones had only one more catch, a 53-yard reception. The Jets were in zone coverage, but it didn’t help as Jones ran through three defenders to make the play.

Bowles eventually used Juston Burris to pair with Roberts because Nelson struggled in pass coverage.

“We got some good guys in the room that can make plays,” said Burris, who missed a tackle on a 52-yard run by Tevin Coleman in the fourth quarter. “Guys that have done good things in this league.”

What happened to Chandler Catanzaro?

Usually reliable Chandler Catanzaro missed field goals of 46 and 48 yards. “There’s no excuse. My teammates are counting on me to put it through the two yellow pipes, and I didn’t do that today,” he said. “I actually hit them pretty good on contact. They just hung out there to the right and didn’t come back for me. So like I said, no excuse. I have to do better.”

The Jets’ pass rush was OK, right?

Matt Ryan was sacked once and hit five times. The Jets have 11 sacks this season, including four the last two weeks. Starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson recorded his first sack of the season with three seconds left in the half. He followed up his strong game in Miami last week with two tackles for loss and five solo tackles. Fellow end Leonard Williams still is without a sack. He did have two quarterback hits and four tackles.

“Overall, I don’t think we did the best, compared to last week especially,” Williams said. “I want to progress from last week. I’m happy for Mo getting a sack. Overall, we didn’t apply enough pressure like we wanted to.”

Who was hurt?

Claiborne suffered a left foot injury in the third quarter. He said an X-ray was negative, but he will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. Defensive tackle Ed Stinson suffered a stinger. Bowles said Skrine remains in the concussion protocol. Brent Qvale, who started for the injured Brandon Shell at right tackle, left the locker room with his calf wrapped in ice.