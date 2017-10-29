Grading the Jets: Airing it out in rain

Offense: D

While Matt Forte complained that the Jets should have run the ball more, the run game averaged just two yards per carry. Starter Bilal Powell rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries and Forte had just four carries for seven yards, but caught six passes for 45 yards. Josh McCown took a bad fourth-quarter sack and was taken down three times overall. Robby Anderson played well with a career-high 104 yards on six receptions. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins committed a personal foul penalty and overall the offensive line struggled to open running lanes and protect the quarterback off rushes from the outside. Oh yeah, the Jets scored just three second-half points.

Defense: C

The pass rush sacked Matt Ryan once, forced an intentional grounding and had five quarterback hits. The Falcons rushed for 140 yards but a majority of that came from Tevin Coleman’s 52-yard run. Morris Claiborne did a fantastic job on Julio Jones. Claiborne gave up zero catches against him before leaving early in the third quarter with a foot injury. Muhammad Wilkerson picked up his first sack of the season, with three seconds left in the first half. But the backup cornerbacks had a difficult day in coverages. The Jets mixed it up with zone coverage, but Jones ran through it with 7:16 left in the quarter to catch a 53-yard pass with Claiborne out of the game.

Special teams: D

Lachlan Edwards had three punts inside the 20, including a punt downed at the 1. But kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed field goals of 46 and 48 yards and returner Jeremy Kerley muffed a punt with 6:42 remaining that led to a Matt Bryant 29-yard field goal, pushing the Falcons lead to 25-20. New kick returner Elijah McGuire averaged 22.3 yards a return.

Coaching: C

Did offensive coordinator John Morton get away from the run? Probably but he was able to get the passing game going as McCown was 26 of 33 and threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns. The defense played well when Claiborne was on the field, but once he went down, the cornerbacks had all sorts of problems.