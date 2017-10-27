SCREENS AND THINGS

In last week’s loss to the Dolphins, the Jets completed seven of 17 passes to running backs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell. It’s something Jets offensive coordinator John Morton envisioned when he took over as the play caller this season. Forte and Powell are good at making plays on wheel routes and screens. Forte broke four tackles on the way to a 21-yard reception on a screen pass and Powell started the game with a 31-yard reception on a short pass. Both running backs have good vision in terms of getting up the field and reading blocks. Injuries have curtailed having Powell and Forte on the field for an entire game for the majority of the season.

With both healthy, expect more passes to the duo.

“That’s just tip of the iceberg,” Forte said. “If we averaged between four or five yards, we can do that it adds to the rushing game as well. We can get after teams that way and just keep rolling (rookie running back Elijah McGuire) can do the same thing as well. We got three backs that are capable of doing that pretty well and keeping it balanced.”

FALCONS COACH QUINN IS A FAN OF WOODY, BOXING

Falcons coach Dan Quinn, born and raised in Morristown, New Jersey., interviewed in 2015 for the Jets’ head coaching job that eventually went to Todd Bowles.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons, and after two seasons, he led them to Super Bowl LI, enduring 34-28 loss to the Patriots in one of the biggest collapses in Super Bowl history.

Quinn, who had strong ties not only to the area but also to the Jets as their defensive line coach in 2007 and 2008, said the interview process including a meeting with owner Woody Johnson.

“At the time I got a chance to visit with Woody” Quinn said of the interview. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for Woody being there for two years and we both enjoyed the fight game.”

Earlier this season the Jets faced the Jaguars, who were coached by Doug Marrone, another former Jets assistant coach, who was born in the Bronx. Marrone had also interviewed for the job that went to Bowles.

“That process for any coach to go through is an awesome thing, to talk about a team and their organization,” Quinn said. “The Jets is certainly an organization starting from ownership that I really respected.”

SO IS THE PASS RUSH PROBLEMS SOLVED?

The Jets’ pass rush hasn’t produced like many though it would this season. But in the loss to the Dolphins, the Jets had three sacks and a season-high 12 quarterback hits. For the majority of the season, the Jets talk about execution as the main problem and health. Last week, defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson played his best game with one quarterback hit and an interception. He didn’t practice all week because of toe and shoulder issues. Before games, Wilkerson receives three pain injections, two in his shoulder, one before the game and halftime and one in his foot. It seemed by not practicing Wilkerson was at his best.

“This is my seventh year in the league and like I’ve said all this season, I learned from veterans,” Wilkerson said. “Just keeping up to date on film just being a pro in the classroom that’s what it comes down to.”

Wilkerson isn’t alone, the Jets have blitzed their safeties, mainly strong safety Jamal Adams and they got tremendous push from inside linebacker Demario Davis and outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is normally a stationary target but he’s been sacked 11 times this season. It doesn’t mean the Jets will get to him, but based on what the Jets did last week, maybe more sacks will occur.

“We still are not where we want to be,” defensive end Kony Ealy said. “We’re getting there and we will be there. We just got to stay the course and keep the grind going and get people off third down and stop the run. We have to do the little things.”

BIG PLAYS ON THE WAY?

Wide receiver Robby Anderson, the Jets’ top big-play threat, was seeing press coverage earlier in the season. Now Anderson said defenses are playing off him more often, which could lead to bigger plays down the field. On the season, Anderson has five receptions of 20 or more yards and the Jets would like to see that increase. John Morton isn’t afraid to spread the Jets offense out with four and five receivers. Anderson is someone who does well on go routes and on slants.

“He’s a big playmaker,” John Morton said. “He has really good speed and ball skills to catch the ball. I think all of our guys, if you look at our stat sheet, everybody’s catching balls. It’s pretty even. That’s the way we want it. Like I said before, we keep the defense off their toes, they can’t just concentrate on one guy. Everybody’s catching the ball. I think that’s the way we want to work things out.”

5-6

The Jets’ alltime record against the Falcons. Their last meeting was on Oct. 7, 2013, a 30-28 Falcons victory at the Georgia Dome.

51

Consecutive road games that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has thrown for at least 200 passing yards. This season, Ryan has completed 69.3 percent of his passes on the road with a quarterback rating of 96.8.

3.42

Average yards per carry by Jets’ opponents since Week 3, sixth-best in the NFL during that span. Opponents have averaged 24 attempts per game the last five weeks and the Jets are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t allowed a run over 11 yards.