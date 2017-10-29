Jets vs. Falcons

The Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 25-20, in a Week 8 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman runs the ball against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks to hand off the football to New York Jets running back Matt Forte against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson completes a pass from New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passes the football against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Marcus Maye #26 of the New York Jets tackles Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is tackled by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Matt Ryan #2 and Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after combining for a touchdown in the first half as Marcus Maye #26 of the New York Jets looks on at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu catches an eight-yard pass in the end zone for a touchdown as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams attempts to defend in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Josh McCown #15 and Bilal Powell #29 of the New York Jets look on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as New York Jets defensive end Kony Ealy pursues him in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Fans watch a game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons in the rain during the fourth game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks to pass the football against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field after the 25-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chandler Catanzaro #7 of the New York Jets walk off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown drops back in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown fumbles the snap in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Chandler Catanzaro #7 of the New York Jets walk off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis and Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis and Jets free safety Marcus Maye tackle Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson runs the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Roberts runs the ball against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Matt Forte #22 of the New York Jets runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chandler Catanzaro #7 of the New York Jets walks off the field with his teammates after missing a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman evades a tackle attempt by New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson runs the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles gestures from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro kicks for a field goal in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and teammates react late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets runs off the field after a defeat against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chandler Catanzaro #7 of the New York Jets walks off the field with his teammates after missing a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chandler Catanzaro #7 of the New York Jets reacts after missing a field goal early in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.